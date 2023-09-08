Rescue Dog Melts Hearts as He Overcomes Shaking With Fear After Adoption

A dog named Otto has melted hearts all over the internet after his new owner shared a video of him settling into his home after being adopted, and it quickly went viral.

The post was shared on TikTok last Saturday, under the username @human.jess. In it, his owner, Jess Bolton, author of Worried Whippet: A Book of Bravery, said that, after months of giving her dog space, Otto is now coming out of his shell as a lovely dog. What's more, he has chosen her as his favorite person.

In the caption, Bolton wrote: "When he first got here, he was so scared that his knees would knock together and for the first six weeks, we pretended he was completely invisible to give him a chance to settle in. He moved around our house like a little ghost and had the chance to explore without anyone paying him unwanted or uncomfortable attention."

Bolton told Newsweek that getting the pup to warm up to the family has been a steep learning curve.

Bolton said: "We rehomed Otto back in April from a family where he wasn't getting along with another dog. We knew he was anxious about being handled, maybe from being undersocialized as a puppy, but the move really knocked his confidence and it's been difficult to see him struggle so much."

Because Otto used to feel scared when people walked up to him, for the first two months, Bolton kept him on the long lead in the house, so they could step on the end and keep him safe if they needed to, instead of having to grab him.

Bolton said: "We're no stranger to anxious dogs. Our whippet Jess (AKA the Worried Whippet) is also rehomed and has a very difficult past. But Otto's worries are on another level.

"Our approach has been to take things at his pace and give him as much space as he needs. For the first month or two, we pretended he was invisible and it really gave him the space to explore and get used to us without worrying that we would reach out to touch him.

"He loves a snuggle and, at night, he cuddles up with us in our bed. He feels best when he's under a blanket and he's very good at getting under there himself," Bolton added. "He's much more likely to come and sit next to you and even ask for a stroke if he's completely covered by a blanket."

Moreover, Bolton said their biggest challenges with Otto have been things like getting his collar and lead on and off for walks, although they've finally managed to train the dog to let them know when he's not in the mood so they can try again later."

Bolton added: "It's a slow process to build up that trust, but it's very rewarding. The first time he sat on my lap was a really special moment. He's a really special boy and I'm so pleased we found him!"

The American Kennel Club says, to help an anxious dog be less fearful around people, it's important to practice interactions and teach them how to interact positively with a stranger.

It's also vital not to force introductions, to understand the signs that your dog is uncomfortable, and, most importantly, never to punish your dog for their behavior.

Bolton's whippet Jess has managed to create a really strong bond with Otto. Their owner said in the caption that the two share: "lots of spooning, napping, snacking, and keeping each other company through difficult times. They've started tentatively playing together. It's very gentle and sweet and obviously makes us cry.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 577,000 views and 86,000 likes on the platform.

One user, lyndziana, commented: "I wish I could get people to treat me like a ghost when I go to unfamiliar houses too." And Vicky posted: "He reminds me of Mr Burns... in the best way possible."

User4696142830665 added: "The PERFECT example of how to settle in a rescue dog. Refreshing to see people take their time with these precious souls."

