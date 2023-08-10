Relationships

Bride Stuns Wedding Guests by Revealing She's Already Married

By
Relationships Wedding Marriage Love Family

A bride has described the "wave of positive feedback" she received from guests at her wedding after revealing she was already married.

Allison Sneath of Portland, Oregon, told Newsweek she waited until after she and her husband had exchanged their vows before revealing the truth.

Her friends and family were ecstatic. After all, Sneath hadn't committed bigamy. She and her husband had eloped in Las Vegas a year earlier and spent the next 12 months living secretly as husband and wife.

They then had a wedding day with friends and family. Except it wasn't a wedding day but more of a celebration of their love and life together, which was warmly received by those in attendance.

"We are high school sweethearts and have spent the last nine years sharing our relationship with everyone around us," Sneath said. "So we decided to spend a year just to ourselves with our surprise."

Elopement appears to be an increasingly popular option for some couples. In 2022, a survey of over 1,000 U.S.-based couples conducted on behalf of Helzberg Diamonds found that 62 percent were open to an elopement. The proportion was even higher among women, with 69 percent of the women surveyed open to the idea.

Sneath and her husband did things a little differently, though, opting for something that gave them the best of both worlds.

According to the bride, their "love story" began with the trip to Nevada. "We went to Vegas with my mom and drove down to the Little White Chapel and had a super fun time getting married in the Cadillac," Sneath said. "And then we actually celebrated my mom's birthday, which was the next day."

A year later, they enjoyed what she described as "the most epic "one-year wedding anniversary" with a disco wedding. "We had 150 of our closest family and friends celebrate with us. And we treated that day identical to a normal wedding, just with a small announcement at the end of our ceremony."

Allie Sneath and her husband got married.
Allie Sneath stunned friends and family by revealing at her wedding that she was already married. The couple had secretly eloped a year earlier. allie_sneath

The reveal was welcomed by those gathered. "We got a wave of positive feedback," Sneath said. "Our family and friends are the most supportive people and realize this is our love story and we wrote it the way we wanted to write it."

The way the couple sees it, Sneath said, they got "two weddings" that they will cherish forever. "One we got to share as just the two of us and one we got to share with our family and friends."

Sneath revealed her wedding experience to the world in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 1.1 million times. Many viewers commented on how they would also be open to an elopement.

"OMG doing the pink cadillac in December," one viewer wrote. Another remarked: "Dreaming of a Vegas elopement."

A third said: "That's actually smart. If it lasts a year let everyone know with a wedding. If not, no one will ever know."

Sneath has been heartened by the response to the clip, though she would make one slight change if she could go back and do it all again.

"I would include immediate family at the elopement so it doesn't come as a total surprise," she said. "We only had one person who knew, and that was hard for some people."

Despite this, she would encourage others to follow their hearts. "Write your love story the way you want to write it without anyone else's opinion."

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC