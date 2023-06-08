Britney Spears Reassures Fans She's 'Not Dead' Amid Conspiracy Theories

Britney Spears has dismissed any lingering conspiracy theories doubting her well-being, telling her fans she's "not dead, people."

The pop star has seemingly been more vocal in her social media accounts ever since the end of the conservatorship that was run by her father Jamie Spears. The legal arrangement meant that Britney was not in charge of many aspects of her own life for years, until a judge terminated the conservatorship for good on November 12, 2021.

Since then, Spears has discussed her life during the conservatorship as well as the control members of her family had over her. In recent months, fans have become concerned with the content being posted on Spears' account, which has given rise to a number of conspiracy theories.

Britney Spears, pictured during her Las Vegas residency in October 2018, has reassured her fans of her well-being in a new Instagram post. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In December 2022, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted for "someone please go check on" Spears, but the popstar clapped back about a month later. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton also openly discussed Spears' alleged absence from the public eye, fueling speculation that she was missing.

Other conspiracy theories discussed by fans suggested Spears was no longer in control of her own Instagram account, with some videos and pictures allegedly being edited, or even that she had been replaced by a clone in one photo. Spears' friend Paris Hilton (no relation to Perez) responded to these claims on her own Instagram account calling them "absolutely ridiculous."

Late on Wednesday June 7, 2023, Spears posted a new video on Instagram and discussed her life under the conservatorship and how she wasn't allowed to party or drink for four years during her Las Vegas residency. In the lengthy caption, she assured fans that she's safe and well.

"Psss this is not a memoir I am not dead people !!! This is a flashback to remind me to get my ass on the dance floor and shake my ass !!! PSSS I'm an equal American citizen now !!! I can go to spas now too !!!" Spears wrote at the end of her post. She has turned comments off on her Instagram account so fans can no longer weigh in to offer their opinions.

The video included in Spears' latest post sees her dancing at a nightclub with a man she identifies as Cade.

"I saw this today and cried like a baby. I think it was my second year working in Vegas. Of course I was never allowed to drink with my crew so I never went out really. People won't believe me but in 4 years I went out 3 times."

Spears continued: "The one thing I remembered from my first few tours before the conservatorship was how I got to feel like a sexy sassy pants and dance all night in every city. Skinny dipping in the oceans with my dancers. And my best friend embarrassing [...] us peeing in a plant by the elevator because she couldn't wait."

While Spears has now turned off her Instagram comments, fans have resorted to speculating about her on other social media platforms. One TikTok user, Allyn Aston, regularly posts videos called "It's Britney, glitch" in which she dissects recent posts put up by the 41-year-old pop star and points out odd pieces of what she says are editing and image inconsistencies.