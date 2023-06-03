Bruce Springsteen Fan FaceTimes Dog During Concert: 'Dancing in the Bark'

A Bruce Springsteen fan had fellow concertgoers howling with laughter after she was spotted FaceTiming her dog during The Boss's rendition of "Born to Run."

George Shaw has seen Springsteen perform live on three occasions but a recent gig at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, proved especially memorable after he spotted another fan making an unexpected video call.

"Springsteen started playing 'Born To Run' and lots of phones went in the air," Shaw told Newsweek. "I was dancing and singing along with my pals, when we noticed the dog on the phone screen."

Eager to capture the moment for posterity, Shaw took a picture on his phone with the resulting image shared to Twitter alongside the caption "Woof Springsteen."

Bruce Springsteen performing in Edinburgh. A fan was spotted FaceTiming during Springsteen's performance of "Born to Run." George Shaw/GShizzy

His tweet went viral, prompting a wave of inspired Springsteen-related dog puns. "Born to ruff," one user commented with another quipping "Bruce Springersteen."

A third added "Barkness on the Edge of Town" while another wrote "Bruce SpringerSpaniel." By far the best and most frequently commented pun on the thread came with the inspired "Dancing in the Bark."

Shaw said he tweeted out the picture because he thought it was "just the most wholesome, sweetest thing." "We have a friend who had a ticket but wasn't able to make the gig," he said. "She has just recently gotten a dog though and so thought it would be sweet and funny to send her a pic of it."

While the idea of FaceTiming a dog during a concert might seem strange to some, research has shown that our four-legged friends enjoy music.

In 2017, animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA and the University of Glasgow published a paper highlighting the positive impact music can have on dogs' behavior. As part of the study, dogs at a center in Dumbarton were played various pieces of music while researchers assessed any physiological or behavioral changes.

They found most positive behavior changes were recorded when the dogs involved in the experiment listened to reggae and soft rock. Professor Neil Evans, who worked on the study, concluded that the results highlight "the possibility that like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences."

It's therefore entirely conceivable to believe that the dog being FaceTimed in the photo has a particular affection for Springsteen.

Shaw certainly believes it. "Although I've had cats throughout my life, I know, and have experienced, the definite bond between pets and people over certain pieces of music," he said. "It was lovely to see that happening and to imagine the love and bond they shared."

He added: "It's just a nice thought to imagine the track means something to the pair of them, bonding over the track and album. Maybe sitting and relaxing at home whilst the radio plays, with Bruce singing 'Born to Run.'"

"It's certainly an apt track to run to, perhaps the dog has their very own Wendy [like the one mentioned in the song] that they like to run with too. Or maybe the owner and the dog are just running together."

