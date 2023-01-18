New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders 

The search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's residence was released on Wednesday, and new evidence recovered may be a "major" link to the Idaho murders.

Kohberger has been accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students—Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20—on November 13. He has also been charged with one count of felony burglary.

Shortly after Kohberger's December arrest in Pennsylvania, his former attorney said that his client maintained his innocence and was "eager to be exonerated."

The search warrant, which was first reported by The New York Times, discussed several items that were taken from Kohberger's residence, which was located at 1630 Northeast Valley Road. These items included a "nitrite-type black glove," several receipts, "8 possible hair strands," "1 possible animal hair strand" and several pieces of possible hair.

Kohberger's computer tower, which may contain digital evidence, was also taken from the home.

No weapon was found at his residence, and police previously said that they believe a fixed-blade knife was used in the crime.

Kenneth Mains, a nationally renowned cold-case expert and retired detective, told Newsweek that "the lack of murder weapon is not completely detrimental to a homicide case...but it helps to have one for the prosecution's sake."

Mains went on to note that digital evidence recovered from Kohberger's computer may provide the "major" link.

"It is my opinion that the social media and internet searches taken from off the offender's electronic devices will play a major role in linking him to this crime. We have seen as much in the probable cause affidavit," Mains, who is also the founder of the American Investigative Society of Cold Cases, told Newsweek.

On December 30, Kohberger, 28, was arrested at his parents' residence in Pennsylvania and was extradited to Idaho, where he is currently charged. Kohberger was attending Washington State University at the time of the murders.

Prior to the release of the search warrant, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek that investigators would likely find a "treasure trove" of evidence in Kohberger's vehicle and apartment.

While speaking with Newsweek on Wednesday, Coffindaffer explained that the prosecution will likely be able to build a case without the murder weapon, citing other "strong and corroborative evidence."

"They have the sheath, they have DNA, now they have all this other evidence they found: hair, glove, receipt...they got his computer tower, [who] only knows what they're going to see on that," Coffindaffer told Newsweek.

Newsweek previously reached out to Kohberger's public defender in Idaho, Anne Taylor, for comment.