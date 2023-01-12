Bryan Kohberger Ex-Lawyer Confident There's More Evidence in Idaho Killings

Bryan Kohberger's former attorney, Jason LaBar, recently said that the prosecution in Idaho will likely provide more evidence in the quadruple homicide case.

On Wednesday night, LaBar, who represented Kohberger in Pennsylvania for his extradition to Idaho, spoke with Brian Entin of NewsNation Now about the recently released probable cause affidavit and the evidence that investigators used for Kohberger's arrest on December 30.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the November 30 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20. Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania and was extradited to Idaho.

LaBar said that while there are several "holes" in the affidavit, he expects the prosecution to provide further evidence in upcoming hearings for the "holes to grow smaller."

"There are certainly holes in the case and the affidavit of probable cause is just the start," LaBar said. "We're in the infancy of the case and I really do, pretty much bank on...the prosecution coming up with more evidence, obviously."

In a statement prior to Kohberger's extradition, LaBar said that the 28-year-old Ph.D. student was "eager to be exonerated." LaBar told Entin that Kohberger came up with that specific portion of the statement.

During his conversation with Entin, LaBar laid out several aspects of the affidavit that he said was a "strong circumstantial case that had holes."

Part 2/3: My full conversation with Bryan Kohberger’s Pennsylvania public defender Jason LaBar tonight.

He says Kohberger came up with the “eager to be exonerated” line in the statement that was released on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/U2H1kfEDYS — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 12, 2023

"If you talk about the sheath being found in the room, you have DNA recovered from the button of the closure of the sheath. What you can say about that is it's transfer DNA, it's touch DNA...experts [are] gonna testify that obviously it was placed on there because Bryan touched it but they can't say when he touched it," LaBar said.

"Now there could be additional evidence that comes out about that sheath. One being, there could be actual DNA on it. State police executed a search warrant of Bryan's blood when they were here in Pennsylvania and we don't know if that's additional evidence that may come out, if there's unidentified blood on the sheath."

LaBar also spoke about the white Hyundai Elantra that was believed to be near the scene of the crime and said that there's no direct evidence that it is Kohberger's vehicle.

However, LaBar said that prosecutors can offer more evidence that was not included in the affidavit in court and said, "you anticipate, as defense counsel, that they're going to have additional evidence to clear this up."

Kohberger is expected to appear in court in Idaho on Thursday for a status hearing, where he is represented by public defender Anne Taylor. Newsweek has reached out to Taylor for comment.