Bryan Kohberger Followed Female Victims on Insta Before Stabbings—Reports

A now-deleted Instagram account that authorities believe belonged to Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the University of Idaho murders, followed the three female victims of the attack, according to a report citing sources in the investigation.

Investigators haven't said if the victims knew the suspect, however People magazine has claimed he reached out one of the female victims repeatedly via Instagram messenger.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student in criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the neighboring town of Moscow, Idaho.

All four bodies were discovered in an off-campus residence the three women shared on November 13. Chapin had been sleeping over with his girlfriend, Kernodle.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on December 30 in connection with the stabbings. He was then extradited to Idaho and has yet to enter a plea. He has maintained his innocence, and his public defender in Pennsylvania previously said Kohberger is "eager to be exonerated".

After his initial appearance in an Idaho court on January 5, Kohberger was next seen in the courtroom on January 12. He consented to waive his right to a speedy trial, and his preliminary hearing date was set for June 26.

According to People, Kohberger followed Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle before the account was deleted. Two weeks prior to the multiple stabbings, in late October, he allegedly sent a message to one of the victims, followed by several more when he didn't receive a response.

"He slid into one of the girls' DMs several times, but she didn't respond," a source close to the investigation told the outlet. "Basically, it was just him saying, 'Hey, how are you?' But he did it again and again."

"These weren't angry messages, these weren't even sexual messages—these were just him saying 'Hey' and when she didn't respond saying 'Hey' again and again and again," Steve Helling, senior crime reporter at People, explained to NewsNation. "He never expressed any anger, you know, 'why aren't you responding to me?' or 'you stuck-up b-word'; that's not what he was doing. He was just trying to make some sort of contact."

"There's no indication that he was getting frustrated with her lack of response," the source said. "But he was definitely persistent."

The source said that the victim may not have seen the messages Kohberger reportedly sent, as Instagram users aren't notified when they're messaged by someone they don't follow, and investigators are still trying to determine "how aware the victims were of his existence."

The victim he allegedly messaged isn't something that authorities have yet made public. Asked about it, Helling said: "We don't. The police certainly do."

Earlier in the week, law enforcement seized stained bedding, strands of what could be hair and a single glove from Kohberger's apartment in Washington state, according to the Associated Press, citing new court documents. However, they have still yet to locate the weapon used in the attack.

A U.S. Marine Corps knife sheath was found on Mogen's bed with DNA evidence linked to Kohberger, an earlier affidavit of Corporal Brett Payne, of the Moscow Police Department, said.

Payne wrote that a single source of male DNA was found on the sheath, which on December 28 the Idaho State Lab found matched a DNA profile taken from trash from Kohberger's residence.

Newsweek contacted Kohberger's public defender for comment.