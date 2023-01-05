Bryan Kohberger's Defense Team Hires Expert Who Investigated Tupac's Death

A crime scene investigator hired by Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense team featured in a documentary reconstruction of rapper Tupac Shakur's death, according to reports.

On Tuesday, forensic expert Matthew Noedel spent five hours inside the home in which four University of Idaho students were discovered dead in November, the New York Post reported.

Kohberger, a criminology student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, is alleged to have killed Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen at their rented property on King Street in Moscow, Idaho.

Noedel, of Noedel Scientific, which offers forensic consultation and training, was reportedly in the house alongside Kohberger's defense team, including his attorney.

Newsweek could not independently verify the claims.

Noedel is cited as an expert voice in an investigation aired on Fox that looked into the fatal shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur by an unknown gunman in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

Newsweek has contacted Noedel and the Moscow Police Department for comment.

Noedel offers a range of services, including bloodstain pattern analysis, crime scene reconstruction and case review and re-analysis, according to his company website.

Noedel Scientific places an emphasis on "scientific detail for future court presentation," and a public version of Noedel's employment history lists his occupation as "forensic consultant" at the company since 2005.

Kohberger, who has asserted his innocence, is expected to appear at Latah County Courthouse in Idaho on Thursday after arriving at Latah County Jail on Wednesday evening.

He was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30, then waived his extradition rights to be transferred from Monroe County.

The alleged killer traveled to a regional airport near Moscow on Wednesday, from which he was transferred by road to Latah County Jail.

The convoy of law enforcement vehicles was greeted by a heavy media presence, although Kohberger was not visible behind the covered windows of the vehicle he was traveling in.

He was booked for four counts of murder and one count of burglary, according to jail records.

A statement from his attorney in the extradition case has said he is "eager to be exonerated" and was "looking forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."

Little is known about the details of Kohberger's arrest, including whether the suspect was known to the four victims, or what a possible motive could be.

It is expected more information will be released once Kohberger appears in court in Idaho and the probable-cause warrant is no longer sealed.

Michael Mancuso, the first assistant district attorney of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where Kohberger had been held before his extradition, said it was a "quirk" of state law in Idaho that the affidavit was not available until this point.

Following Kohberger's hearing, when the suspect agreed to be extradited,Mancuso told media he "definitely" believed "one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition and hurry his return back to Idaho was the need to know what was in those documents."