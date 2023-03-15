Details of Bryan Kohberger's Jail Life Emerge

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is being held in the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, as he awaits a preliminary hearing.

He is kept segregated from other inmates and has his own television with basic cable.

Kohberger also has access to mental health services, but has not asked to see a professional.

He has not entered a plea, but a lawyer who represented him previously said he was "eager to be exonerated."

More details have emerged about how Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, spends his days in the Latah County Jail.

Kohberger has been held there since his extradition to Idaho in early January to face charges in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20.

He has not yet entered a plea to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, but a lawyer who previously represented him in Pennsylvania following his arrest said he was "eager to be exonerated."

Kohberger is being held in a tiny jail under the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho, as he awaits a preliminary hearing in late June.

He is segregated from other inmates and has his own television with basic cable in his cell, NewsNation reported, citing jail sources.

While jailers choose what other inmates watch on the television they share, Kohberger is able to select what channel his television is on, NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield said on her show on Tuesday.

"He just needs to tell the jailers time to switch. I'm tired of this," she said.

Kohberger also reportedly has access to mental health services, but has yet to make any requests to meet with a professional.

However, he has been attending Mass at the jail on Sundays. According to NewsNation, he also has the option of attending Bible study on Wednesday evenings.

"If he decides to go to the church services on Sunday, he actually gets to go with the other inmates. So this is like, you know, human contact, except not," Banfield said.

"There's a whole bunch of chairs and the inmates get to choose whatever chair they want. He gets to choose the chair as well, but he cannot interact with the other inmates at the Mass. He can sit there with them in a chosen chair, but he cannot interact," she said.

Kohberger, then a doctoral student at Washington State University in Pullman, is accused of breaking into a rental home in Moscow in the early hours of November 13 and fatally stabbing Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin.

He was arrested at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30, after investigators used DNA evidence, cellphone records and surveillance footage to connect him to the crime, according to a probable cause affidavit unsealed in January.

Since then, little has emerged about the case outside of court documents because of a sweeping gag order issued by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall that bars attorneys, law enforcement agencies and others associated with the case from talking or writing about it.

The order was later broadened to also prohibit any attorneys representing survivors, witnesses, or the victims' family members from talking or writing about the case.

Prosecutors will seek to convince a magistrate judge that there is enough evidence to justify the charges against Kohberger at a preliminary hearing beginning June 26.

If the judge agrees, the case will be transferred to Idaho's 2nd District Court and Kohberger will be asked to enter a plea.