Bryan Kohberger's Religious Practices in Jail Revealed

Kohberger, 28, has been held at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, since early January.

He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20.

As he awaits a preliminary hearing in his case, Kohberger has reportedly embraced religion behind bars.

"Apparently he is given the opportunity to go to Mass on Sundays," NewsNation's Brian Entin said during an appearance on Banfield on Monday.

"I've not heard about him being especially religious in the past, but apparently he does have this Mass that he attends," Entin said. "He has conversations there with the priest. What he's talking about, we don't know but we've confirmed that he is going to to Mass."

According to NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield, Kohberger is allowed some library time in jail and is allowed to make but not receive calls.

"If he gets a call, the jailers will pass him a note and then he has the option to call or FaceTime them back," Banfield said.

Kohberger's use of FaceTime has angered the families of the victims, she added.

Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin were found stabbed to death in a rental home near the university campus on November 13. Two other roommates who were in the house on the night of the killings survived.

At the time, Kohberger was a Ph.D. student in criminology at Washington State University in nearby Pullman. He was arrested at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30.

Earlier in March, court documents were unsealed revealing details about items seized from the home of Kohberger's parents. They included a knife, a pocket knife and a Glock 22 handgun with three empty magazines.

Kohberger's preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on June 26.

Little information has emerged outside of court documents since Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall in January issued a sweeping gag order, barring attorneys, law enforcement agencies and others associated with the case from talking or writing about it.

She later broadened it to also prohibit any attorneys representing survivors, witnesses, or the victims' family members from talking or writing about the case.