Bryan Kohberger Live Updates: Probable Cause Affidavit Released
- University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger will appear in an Idaho court today after he was extradited from Monroe County, Pennsylvania.
- Kohberger, a Ph.D. criminology student at Washington State University, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022 at his parents' PA home in connection with the murders of four students in November.
- After waiving extradition Tuesday, Kohberger was transported to Idaho Wednesday night and is currently being held in Latah County jail on four first-degree murder charges and one felony burglary charge.
- Kohberger's Pennsylvania public defender Jason LaBar said his client maintains his innocence and is "eager to be exonerated."
- Little is known about why police arrested Kohberger and a his possible motive for allegedly committing the gruesome crime. Moscow Idaho Police said more details will be revealed once Kohberger appears in Idaho court.
- Kohberger will make his initial appearance in Idaho felony magistrate court at 9:30 PT/ 12:30 ET. His case filings and probable cause affidavit are expected to be made public following his court appearance.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Probable Cause Affidavit Released
The probable cause affidavit has been released ahead of Bryan Kohberger's court appearance in Idaho this morning.
Among the revelations: One of the surviving roommates told police she saw the killer inside the home and he walked by her as she stood a "frozen shock phase."
At 4:17 a.m. at the suspected time of the murders, a dog was heard barking and a surviving roommate said she heard crying.
The affidavit also says Kohberger's cell phone was in the area of the murders "on at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022," the date of the murders.
Newsweek is reviewing the document.
Kohberger Appearing in Idaho Courtroom Soon
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the November killings of four University of Idaho students, is scheduled to have his first court appearance in Idaho Thursday morning. He is slated to appear before a judge at the Latah County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. PST.
Kohberger was booked into the Latah County Jail at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday night and is being held there without bond. Following his arrest last week, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said Kohberger is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is also facing one felony burglary charge.
The probable cause affidavit for Kohberger's arrest was under seal as authorities waited for him to arrive in Idaho. Thompson has said the affidavit must remain under seal until Kohberger is served with an Idaho arrest warrant, after which it is expected to become publicly accessible.
A summary of the "factual basis for the charges" filed against Kohberger are included in that affidavit, Thompson said, meaning the document could offer insight into what evidence authorities believe they have about Kohberger's alleged involvement in the crime.