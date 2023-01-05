Bryan Kohberger Live Updates: Probable Cause Affidavit Released

Probable Cause Affidavit Released

The probable cause affidavit has been released ahead of Bryan Kohberger's court appearance in Idaho this morning.

Among the revelations: One of the surviving roommates told police she saw the killer inside the home and he walked by her as she stood a "frozen shock phase."

At 4:17 a.m. at the suspected time of the murders, a dog was heard barking and a surviving roommate said she heard crying.

The affidavit also says Kohberger's cell phone was in the area of the murders "on at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022," the date of the murders.

Newsweek is reviewing the document.