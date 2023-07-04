Bryan Kohberger's Team Granted Access to Officers' Training Records

A judge has granted Bryan Kohberger's defense team access to the training records of three police officers involved in the investigation of the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of breaking into a rental house near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of November 13 and fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Then a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania in late December.

He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection with the deaths. Not guilty pleas were entered on Kohberger's behalf after he chose to "stand silent" during his arraignment in May.

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of breaking into a rental house near the University of Idaho in November 2022 and fatally stabbing four students. Pool-Getty Images/August Frank

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed the notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court last week. Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin in early October.

Kohberger's attorneys argued in court on June 27 that they need the training records of three officers who played a critical role in the investigation, and that their training records were needed to understand the methods they utilize.

One officer interviewed witnesses at the crime scene and worked on the search for a car connected to the crime.

The second officer interviewed key witnesses who are expected to testify during the trial. The third officer attended the victims' autopsies, conducted multiple interviews of key witnesses after Kohberger's arrest, and made decisions about which tips to law enforcement warranted further investigation.

Prosecutors argued that the three officers are not material to the state's case and will not be called at trial. They also said that the defense had not shown "a substantial need" for the information requested.

Judge John Judge granted the defense's motion, writing in an order that the defense "adequately articulated the role each of these officers played in interviewing witnesses and finding and collecting potential evidence."

The judge said the training records must be turned over to the defense by July 14.

"It is the right thing to do. The officers were involved, albeit peripherally (meaning the prosecution is not calling on them to testify) but nevertheless, those records were requested and should be turned over," Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, told Newsweek.

But she added: "I don't believe there will be information in those records that help either side in any significant way. Training records typically consist of firearms qualifications, legal training, interview training, and tactical training."

Kohberger's attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, petitioned the judge for Kohberger's cellphone location data and a forensic analyst's determination about the suspect's vehicle during the June 27 hearing.

The judge set a July 14 deadline for the FBI records to be turned over, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Newsweek has contacted Taylor's office and the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney's office for comment.

Update 7/4/23, 7:30 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to add comments from Jennifer Coffindaffer.