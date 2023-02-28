Bryan Kohberger Was Home for 11 Days Before Cops Started Watching Him  

Police surveillance of Bryan Kohberger, suspect in the Idaho college student killings, began 11 days after he returned to his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, officials in Pennsylvania unsealed the search warrant of Kohberger following his arrest at his parents' residence, which revealed that "investigators began physical surveillance of the property and area of 119 Lamsden Drive, Chestnuthill Township, and in the early morning hours of December 27, 2022, observed Bryan Kohberger walking near this residence."

However, the probable-cause affidavit released after Kohberger was arrested on December 30 stated that the 28-year-old's vehicle was observed arriving at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on December 16, 2022, at approximately 2:26 p.m. local time.

The unsealed search warrant comes as Kohberger remains in custody in Idaho's Latah County on charges of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.

Kohberger was a Ph.D. student at Washington State University when the killings were committed and his former lawyer in Pennsylvania said that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Since his arrest, sparse information has been released about the investigation, as there is a wide-ranging gag order in place, barring police or anyone else involved to speak to the public.

However, the search warrant for his apartment in Washington was released last month and the new search warrant released Tuesday includes new items taken from Kohberger. They include a flashlight, medical style gloves, a large T-shirt, a large black sweatshirt, a pair of black and white size 13 Nike shoes, socks, shorts and a pair of black boxers.

The search warrant also states that one buccal swab was taken from Kohberger. Jennifer Coffindaffer, former FBI agent, told Newsweek on Tuesday that she thinks the reason investigators did the buccal swab on scene is because "they wanted it quick."

"They wanted to get it and get it under a search warrant. We just know when you get things under a search warrant, there's no way you can lose it," Coffindaffer told Newsweek.

According to Coffindaffer, Kohberger would have been required under law to agree to the buccal swab on scene since it was in a search warrant.

"Once you have a search warrant, there's no discussion," Coffindaffer added.

The search warrant from his Washington apartment returned several other items such as a nitrite-type black glove, a computer tower and several possible hair strands.