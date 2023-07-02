Bud Light's Battle 'Already Been Lost' Ahead of July 4: Former Executive

Former Anheuser-Busch executive Anson Frericks has hit out at the company over its handling of the ongoing fallout after hiring transgender actor Dylan Mulvaney.

In an article for British newspaper The Daily Mail, Frericks said the Bud Light battle had "already been lost" and called on company shareholders to ask Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth to step down.

Before the Mulvaney promotion, Bud Light was America's most popular beer, but it recently lost the crown to Modelo Especial following conservative boycotts, according to Forbes.

The company will hope that there will be a July 4 boost in sales, but according to Frericks the battle "has already been lost."

A view of rainbow bottles of Bud Light during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 4, 2019 in New York City. Former Anheuser-Busch executive Anson Frericks has hit out at the company's handling of the ongoing Bud Light situation. Getty

He said the company's decision to hire Mulvaney to promote Bud Light in an Instagram video earlier this year was "ill-advised." The campaign was met with fury by conservative and other right-wing anti-transgender commentators.

Frericks claimed the decision to hire Mulvaney to promote Bud Light had cost the beer $20 billion in lost marketing.

He added: "This weekend is make or break. Sadly, though, it looks like the battle has already been lost."

The former executive then hinted Whitworth should not have been outmaneuvered by Mulvaney, who cut ties with the company and said it did not support a transgender person.

In a June 29 Instagram video, Mulvaney said: "For a company to hire a trans person and then not publically stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want."

Mulvaney added: "And the hate doesn't end with me, it has serious consequences for the rest of our community."

Whitworth addressed the ongoing controversy in a Friday, June 30 statement which read: "'As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers."

The statement was very similar to the phrasing used in a June 15 post shared on the company's website that aimed to instill confidence among shareholders, employees and customers.

But Frericks branded the comments as "predictably weak and indecisive."

Frericks continued: "What does that mean? Absolutely nothing. And it will only deepen the chasm between the brand and its customers.

"As such—and I take no pleasure in passing this judgment—it's clear to me that it's time for the shareholders and board of Anheuser-Busch to ask Whitworth to step down."

He said calling on the board to ask Whitworth to step down was done with "a heavy heart," but that it was important for Americans to understand how, in his view, the company's leaders could "bungle" its management and sacrifice "countless jobs" in the process.

Right-wing consumers and celebrities slammed Bud Light after Mulvaney's Instagram promotion.

Musician Kid Rock posted a violent response to the controversy in a video showing him firing a machine gun at crates of the beer.

Conservatives also slammed and boycotted retailer Target for stocking Pride Month clothing and women's swimwear products that were marketed as "tuck-friendly."

Newsweek has contacted Anheuser-Busch for comment via comment.