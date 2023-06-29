Kid Rock Launches New Merch After Bud Light Fiasco

Kid Rock has been relatively quiet on social media since posting his violent response to the Bud Light controversy, but after more than a month, he's returned with a new merch opportunity for fans.

The musician and vocal opponent of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of Bud Light, made headlines after he posted a video of himself firing a machine gun at crates of the beer. He did that after Bud Light had sent a personalized can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Since that moment, Bud Light has faced national backlash and boycotts from consumers, who seemingly disagree with brands collaborating with trans people.

Kid Rock was seen as a symbol of the anger directed at Bud Light, but while there have been dozens of viral moments since from people documenting the boycotts, Kid Rock has kept a relatively low profile on social media.

Kid Rock inducts Cheap Trick at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center on April 8, 2016, in New York City. Having been quiet for a while on social media, he's broken his silence after being a vocal opponent of Bud Light. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Since releasing his machine gun video on April 4, Kid Rock then shared a religious quote on April 8, he promoted Happy Dad seltzer on April 9, and a picture of the 2nd Annual American Bad Ass Comedy Jam in Nashville on May 12.

He's now promoting a new merch pop-up shop coming to Nashville.

"If you're gonna be in Nashville this weekend be sure to go to Kid Rock's Honky Tonk and check out the Merch Pop-Up shop," he wrote on June 28.

The honky-tonk he's describing is his bar and restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee. The venue recently came under fire for seemingly still selling Bud Light, despite Kid Rock's opposition to it, though an attendee confirmed on social media that it wasn't available there.

"Hopefully Garth Brooks won't be there. Keep it rocking kid!" one Twitter user replied, sharing his excitement and referencing country music singer Brooks' decision to continue selling Bud Light at his shows. The comments on Kid Rock's social media posts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were largely positive with very little backlash.

The Facebook post gave more details on the merch opportunity, sharing times, dates and examples of the goods that are available.

The merch store will be open on June 29 from 2-7 p.m., June 30 from 12-7 p.m., July 1 from 12-7 p.m. and July 2 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kid Rock's opposition to Bud Light seemed to be a catalyst for many conservative people to voice their disapproval of the brand. His actions shooting bullets at Bud Light crates were copied by a model, who weeks later recreated his video on social media.