Bulldog, 10, Tied to Dumpster and Abandoned With No Note, Water or Bedding

An abandoned bulldog was found "tied to a dumpster" without a bowl of water or a note, according to a California pet-rescue center.

The Southern California Bulldog Rescue (SCBR) in Santa Ana said that 10-year-old pooch Phoebe had been abandoned by her previous owner and taken to a shelter in Irvine before being moved into their care.

An SCBR spokesperson told Newsweek that, while Phoebe is doing well and having medical evaluations, it remained an upsetting case.

A photo of Phoebe on grass after she arrived at the rescue. The 10-year-old animal was left tied to a dumpster and abandoned. Southern California Bulldog Rescue

The spokesperson added: "We're deeply saddened by whatever circumstances caused the owner to decide the leave Phoebe in this manner. We don't know [why] she [was] left in this dangerous position tied to a dumpster.

"It could have been because of her advanced age, the owner's financial situation, or if there could have been something else going on at the time this happened. Her history will be a mystery, and we can only promise a better future.

"With so many animal shelters and rescues in the same area she was left, the rescue would have liked to have seen the owners reach out to a local shelter or rescue," the spokesperson said.

"They could have also found an understanding vet office or friend that would have taken Phoebe in until other living arrangements could be found," they added.

A split image of Phoebe the bulldog laying on the ground. A rescue spokesperson told Newsweek: "We don't know [why] she [was] left in this dangerous position tied to a dumpster." Southern California Bulldog Rescue

In a Monday, July 17, Facebook post, the SCBR said: "Phoebe is in a much better place now. She looks like she has had a couple of liters in her life and [has] not been eating well as of late - judging from her skinny body now.

"Phoebe is going to need a lot of medical care to make her ready for any chance of adoption," the post read.

Around 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. It is also estimated that the number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters annually has declined from around 7.7 million in 2011. The biggest fall was in numbers of dogs, from 3.9 million to 3.1 million.

The SCBR said owners who can no longer look after their pet or are unable to should consider a number of options instead of abandonment.

The SCBR spokesperson told Newsweek: "For owners looking for help or facing the same thing is that they ask friends and family if they can help with rehoming or caring for a family pet.

"Check with the shelters, rescues, and vet offices, and keep trying until you can find space or help," they added. "In most cases, information about shelters, rescues, and other support is easy to find and network into."