Heartwarming

Hearts Melt As Bulldog Puppies Take Their First Flight: 'Special Delivery'

By
Heartwarming Dogs Pets Viral Animals

After taking their first flight at just eight weeks old, two bulldog puppies were finally united with their new owners in an emotional clip.

Despite being in her third year of being a dog breeder, saying goodbye to the puppies doesn't get easier for A'Jani Turner, who owns the dog breeding business The Wrinkles Club. However difficult it can be to part ways, Turner loves seeing the pups go to their new homes, which is why she filmed the special moment when Diamond and Remy got to meet their new families.

Turner, along with her husband Chad, flew with the dogs from Dallas to Washington so they could "meet their new moms," which turned out to be a very bittersweet moment.

Bull dog puppies fly to new families
(L) Remy and Diamond on the journey to their new owners. (R) Diamond with her new owner after being united at the airport. The adorable video of the puppies on their way to meet their new owners has warmed many hearts online. @thewrinklesclub

Turner told Newsweek: "They were eight weeks old at the time of the flight, flying from Dallas Fort-Worth Airport to Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington DC. We speak to their new owners at least once a week. They're doing amazing, and they've adjusted really well."

Luckily, Remy and Daimond both joined families who already have dogs at home, so Turner has loved finding out about how much "they're enjoying their new siblings."

As many owners choose to rescue their pets from shelters in recent years, rescuing now accounts for around 23 percent of dog ownership, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. However, the largest proportion of pets are obtained from breeders, with 34 percent of dogs being bred specifically.

The statistics also reveal that plenty of pet owners get their new four-legged friend from a friend or a relative, as the ASPCA highlights that 20 percent of dogs and 28 percent of cats are obtained this way.

After Remy and Diamond were born, Turner shared clips of the adorable pups on her TikTok account (@thewrinklesclub), leading thousands of social media users to grow quite attached to the two sisters. But the clip of the "special delivery" en route to meet their new owners became one of their most viral posts, with over 246,000 views and 48,000 likes.

"The social media reaction has been amazing," Turner said. "Our followers have watched them grow since they were a few hours old. Most of the responses were bittersweet because our supporters were so happy to see them go to new homes, but sad that they won't see them on TikTok anymore."

It seems as though bulldog puppies are in very high demand, as Turner admitted that they've had "thousands of inquiries" from people asking if they can get a puppy just like one of these girls in the video.

The viral post of the dogs on the flight has received hundreds of comments already, with many TikTokers sharing their devastation that they'll no longer see updates on the girls, yet also pleased that they've got homes.

One comment reads: "I would've started crying."

Another person wrote: "You seem to be pretty amazing at picking perfect parents for your babies."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC