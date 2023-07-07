Hearts Melt As Bulldog Puppies Take Their First Flight: 'Special Delivery'

After taking their first flight at just eight weeks old, two bulldog puppies were finally united with their new owners in an emotional clip.

Despite being in her third year of being a dog breeder, saying goodbye to the puppies doesn't get easier for A'Jani Turner, who owns the dog breeding business The Wrinkles Club. However difficult it can be to part ways, Turner loves seeing the pups go to their new homes, which is why she filmed the special moment when Diamond and Remy got to meet their new families.

Turner, along with her husband Chad, flew with the dogs from Dallas to Washington so they could "meet their new moms," which turned out to be a very bittersweet moment.

(L) Remy and Diamond on the journey to their new owners. (R) Diamond with her new owner after being united at the airport. The adorable video of the puppies on their way to meet their new owners has warmed many hearts online. @thewrinklesclub

Turner told Newsweek: "They were eight weeks old at the time of the flight, flying from Dallas Fort-Worth Airport to Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington DC. We speak to their new owners at least once a week. They're doing amazing, and they've adjusted really well."

Luckily, Remy and Daimond both joined families who already have dogs at home, so Turner has loved finding out about how much "they're enjoying their new siblings."

As many owners choose to rescue their pets from shelters in recent years, rescuing now accounts for around 23 percent of dog ownership, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. However, the largest proportion of pets are obtained from breeders, with 34 percent of dogs being bred specifically.

The statistics also reveal that plenty of pet owners get their new four-legged friend from a friend or a relative, as the ASPCA highlights that 20 percent of dogs and 28 percent of cats are obtained this way.

After Remy and Diamond were born, Turner shared clips of the adorable pups on her TikTok account (@thewrinklesclub), leading thousands of social media users to grow quite attached to the two sisters. But the clip of the "special delivery" en route to meet their new owners became one of their most viral posts, with over 246,000 views and 48,000 likes.

"The social media reaction has been amazing," Turner said. "Our followers have watched them grow since they were a few hours old. Most of the responses were bittersweet because our supporters were so happy to see them go to new homes, but sad that they won't see them on TikTok anymore."

It seems as though bulldog puppies are in very high demand, as Turner admitted that they've had "thousands of inquiries" from people asking if they can get a puppy just like one of these girls in the video.

The viral post of the dogs on the flight has received hundreds of comments already, with many TikTokers sharing their devastation that they'll no longer see updates on the girls, yet also pleased that they've got homes.

One comment reads: "I would've started crying."

Another person wrote: "You seem to be pretty amazing at picking perfect parents for your babies."

