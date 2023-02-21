Bulldog Puppy Crying at Washing Machine Melts Hearts: 'Eating My Blankie'

A video of an English bulldog puppy desperate to retrieve his favorite "blankie" from a washing machine has gone viral on TikTok, where it received more than 116,000 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the clip shared from the TikTok account @maileevang0680 read: "The washing machine is eating my blankie," as the puppy was heard barking and whimpering while standing up to look into the washing machine.

A caption shared with the footage read: "I want my blankie! & yes he got his sheep blanket back in one piece lol #englishbulldog #puppy #cutedog #mochaandstrike #viral #foryou #viraltiktok #bulldog #cutenessoverloaded #dog #smallpuppy #puppylife #dogsoftiktok #dogtok #puppydog #iwantit #funnydog #funny #fyp #fypシ."

While the pup in the latest viral video might have resorted to crying over its favorite blanket, some dogs can be extremely possessive of certain objects to a point of being aggressive.

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg said: "Possessive aggression is aggression that is directed toward humans or other pets that approach the dog when it is in possession of something that is highly desirable, such as a favorite chew toy, food, or treat.

"Novel and highly desirable objects, such as a tissue that has been stolen from a garbage can, a favorite toy, human food, or a piece of rawhide are some of the items that dogs may aggressively protect."

This obsession can be especially exaggerated toward new objects. According to a November 2012 study in the peer-reviewed journal Animal Cognition, "Domestic dogs are reported to show intense but transient neophilia towards novel objects."

The study, conducted with Labrador retrievers, found that "loss of interest in the object during object-orientated play in this species is due to habituation to the overall stimulus properties of the toy rather than to any single sensory modality..."

The pup's reaction in the latest viral video has warmed the hearts of users on TikTok.

User marieturner249 said: "He's too cute and his little bark I swear I think I watched this 10 times!"

User phinabellina wrote: "SO ADORABLE OMG [crying floods of tears emoji]," while LieweLisie said: "Ooooh he's a character!"

Sue Kerrigan40 said: "it's ok baby you will get your blanket back," while Nkhalsa79 noted: "Awwww what a precious baby [red heart emojis]."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

