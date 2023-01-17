'Deep Trouble': Water Levels at California's Reservoirs Leaving Towns Dry

The blistering drought that has hit California over the past decade has been somewhat lessened by the recent torrential rainfall across the state.

However, despite improvements in the state's drought conditions and increased water levels in many of California's major reservoirs, a lot more rainfall is needed to completely replenish not only the surface reservoirs but the groundwater stores as well.

If the water stores cannot be refilled, many towns may suffer from water shortages, as seen in Coalinga in Northern California this past fall and Rio Verde in Arizona this week.

"Our community can't rely just on precipitation amounts or atmospheric moisture demand alone to understand how severe a drought is," said Daniella Rempe, a hydrologist and geomorphologist at the Jackson School of Geosciences, University of Texas in Austin. "We have to look underground to see how much water has been depleted from storage belowground in soils and rock. This is where the water that supplies streams and trees during [California's] long dry season comes from."

Rempe previously told Newsweek: "Long periods of low rainfall not only dry up the moisture supply for plants, risking fires and large-scale tree mortality events, etcetera. They also limit the amount of groundwater that is stored within the landscape.

"This groundwater is absolutely crucial to supplying streams in [California's] long, dry summers every year, not just during drought. But what happens during drought is that the rains that would refill this groundwater end up just refilling the dry root zone and either delaying or preventing recharging of the groundwater system that supplies streams and reservoirs," Rempe said.

While the start of 2023 has been a wet one, the rest of the year may not see the same degree of rain for months, putting the reservoirs and groundwater levels at risk of drying out again.

#California's largest #reservoir, #Lake #Shasta, received over 13 inches of #rain in the first 11 days of 2023, but its water levels are still below what they usually are at this time of year. I visited the reservoir on 16 Sep 22 at the lowest level (30%) and 14 Jan 23 at 42%. pic.twitter.com/HVbxYrlC1y — Salini Sasidharan (@salinias) January 16, 2023

As a result, small towns may start to run out of water in the coming dry years.

"It really depends on where in California you're talking about in terms of trouble. Certainly, some smaller communities are already in deep trouble. A couple of Northern California communities ran out of water to supply citizens this fall," said Jacob Petersen-Perlman, a water resources geography expert and assistant professor at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.

"Other wells are going dry in the Central Valley. Farming is also another dimension where some growers are facing very difficult times, with dropping groundwater levels and not enough water to satisfy their water rights," he said.

To prepare for the absence of rain, California could build more reservoirs to help provide water to residents.

"Nearly every major river in California is dammed, and most were built between the 1920-1980 era," said Rich Pauloo, a hydrogeologist and co-founder of the Water Data Lab.

He continued: "We're living off those former investments and massive public works projects, and there's not much more capacity we can squeeze out of California's rivers. We need to turn our water management system 'upside down' and use the natural storage capacity of our state's subsurface aquifers."

"For scale, all of our surface reservoirs are around 50 MAF [million acre-feet], and hydrogeologists estimate the capacity of our subsurface reservoirs [aquifers] at 850 MAF to 1,300 MAF," Pauloo said. "Thus, aquifers are 17 to 26 times larger 'buckets' than our surface reservoirs, and we would be wise to start refilling them."

Are you curious why some California reservoirs are letting out water during these storms and not storing it for the summer? This short video explains everything you need to know about reservoir operations. #USACE #CAwater #CAwx #infrastructure pic.twitter.com/zqvdPnqavx — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District (@USACESacramento) January 5, 2023

Pauloo said that intentionally refilling these natural, underground reservoirs via managed aquifer recharge would bolster the water supply during the dry periods expected in California, especially as climate change continues to intensify droughts and floods.

"It will also increase groundwater levels and help prevent wells from going dry, especially the typically shallow wells associated with disadvantaged communities most vulnerable to drying out during drought. It will support healthy flows in interconnected surface waters [streams and rivers] for recreation and fish. And it will supply groundwater-dependent ecosystems with the water they need," Pauloo said.

One reservoir being planned is the Sites Reservoir in the Sacramento Valley in Northern California, which will create 1.5 MAF of off-stream water storage. Construction of the reservoir is expected to begin in mid-2024, and it is set to be operational by 2030. There are also proposals for desalination plants to help augment the water supply using salt water.

"Also, it's not necessarily supply-side solutions that will solve everything. Regulations and behavioral changes in water use could significantly improve conditions in California," Petersen-Perlman said.

"I think it's safe to say that the larger cities won't run out of water any time soon. It's too politically costly for state regulators to let that happen. Since most of California's and the world's water use is agricultural, farmers will most likely be the first ones to be affected by cuts on a grand scale," he said.

