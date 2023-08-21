California Flash Flood Map as Warnings Issued Over Life-Threatening Storm

Tropical Storm Hilary unleashed flash floods as it arrived in California after hurtling through Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Sunday.

The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary triggered flooding in the San Gabriel Mountains east of the city and coastal areas to the northwest in Ventura County.

Los Angeles also saw streets flooded, including around Dodger Stadium. Floodwaters were also seen through the usually dry concrete banks of the Los Angeles River.

Vehicles splash up water during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, in south Los Angeles, California, on August 20, 2023. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Just hours after Hilary came ashore, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was felt widely and smaller aftershocks followed.

Videos on social media showed cars being washed away by floods and some people forced to leave their vehicles stranded in standing water.

Videos also showed the streets in the desert city of Palm Springs were flooded.

All areas highlighted in red are under flash flood warnings.



One of the most widespread flood events Southern California has seen. @MyRadarWX #CAwx pic.twitter.com/L3Z9FOzNwI — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 21, 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the city had been dry when he left on Sunday, but had received "the most significant rainfall over a 60-minute period any time in the history of Palm Springs."

"That's how quickly this system is moving. Take nothing for granted," he said during a news briefing in Los Angeles.

Hundreds of flights in Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas have been canceled, and the two largest school districts in California canceled classes for Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned people to brace for more flooding, saying "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding was likely for parts of the southwestern U.S. and Baja California through Monday.

Flash flood warnings remain in effect until at least 3 a.m. for Los Angeles County and Ventura County.

Heavy rain and dangerous road flooding still happening in #LosAngeles and #Ventura Counties. PLEASE STAY HOME AND OFF THE ROADS TONIGHT. This is a DANGEROUS situation. #cawx #larain #tropicalstormhillary pic.twitter.com/4JrGO3UgAL — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 21, 2023

Flash Flood Warning continues for Los Angeles CA, Glendale CA and Santa Clarita CA until 3:00 AM PDT pic.twitter.com/3FV1qbwIc6 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 21, 2023

Flash Flood Warning continues for Oxnard CA, Thousand Oaks CA and Simi Valley CA until 3:00 AM PDT pic.twitter.com/7peTAOC07S — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 21, 2023

"PLEASE...STAY OFF THE ROADS," the NWS in Los Angeles account wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "The rainfall intensity we are observing is producing SIGNIFICANT flooding issues."

The storm was about 75 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph at 11 p.m. on Sunday, the weather service said. The storm's center is expected to weaken further and cross into southern Nevada early Monday.

Newsom has declared a state of emergency for most of Southern California.

In a statement on Sunday, President Joe Biden said that as soon as Hilary's path became clear, he directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to move personnel and supplies into the region.

"The U.S. Coast Guard pre-positioned aircraft to allow for rapid response and search-and-rescue efforts," he said. "My Administration also deployed federal personnel to Nevada to ensure the state has additional support, and we will continue to coordinate with California, Nevada, and Arizona on any resources they might need."

Biden added: "We are also closely monitoring the earthquake that occurred in Southern California, and any resulting impacts."

The National Weather Service has been contacted for comment and updates via email.