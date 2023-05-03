How California Rains Could Affect Snake Season

The rainfall that has pummelled California could cause a surge in rattlesnake activity over the coming weeks, a snake expert has told Newsweek.

The spate of wet weather started in late December. Severe storms hit the state throughout January and February and into early spring, caused by atmospheric rivers.

Spring is snake season in the U.S., when the cold-blooded creatures tend to become a lot more active.

Tyler Young, who runs Placer Snake Removal in Northern California, told Newsweek that no real change in the snake population is expected this year, but the wet weather has created abundant vegetation that will support rodents—rattlesnakes' favorite prey.

This could mean the snakes become bolder in moving around.

"With healthy rodents comes healthier reproduction, thus meaning an ample supply of prey for rattlesnakes this season," Young said.

"Compared to drought, when snakes are more likely to save energy and wait for things to come to them, if snakes are having better luck hunting prey due to the ample healthy supply, they'll feel more comfortable getting around.

"Healthier, well-fed snakes are more willing to travel given they aren't trying to conserve resources, which could mean some rattlesnakes venturing closer to people when compared to activity during a long stretch of drought."

California has been in a drought for much of the past decade, but the U.S. Drought Monitor reported in April that two-thirds of the state was drought free after the months of storms.

Over the past week more thunderstorms have swept across Northern California, which has delayed snake season in some areas.

This is in contrast with spring 2022, when there were reports that rattlesnakes were emerging a month earlier than usual because of warm conditions.

"This snake season took until late April in many areas to start cranking on: something that hasn't happened in many years," Young said.

"Additionally, with more unsettled weather occurring this week, a lot of snakes are likely a bit antsy to get out in the world. Many snakes likely did begin their travels last week, but are now hunkered down in areas they'll just hope hold up through the cooler, wetter weather."

When conditions settle, Young expects a sudden increase in snake activity.

"The second half of next week will likely see conditions rapidly revert back to being snake-friendly, and one can expect to see a quick surge in activity as snakes get back to trying to find a mate and, in many cases, their first meal to get the warm season started," he said.

Although rattlesnakes are venomous, bites are rare. The snakes will rattle their tails when they feel provoked or threatened, as a warning to predators. They usually only attack if these warnings go ignored.

Rattlesnake bites are rarely fatal unless they go untreated, but the venom can cause serious illness, particularly in children.

