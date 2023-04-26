On the Internet

Can You Spot the Second Sleeping Dog? Camera Footage Baffles Internet

A dog owner has challenged people around the world to find the second dog in an image that she shared online.

The picture, taken by Amy Hadlum, from Nuneaton in the Midlands region of England, clearly shows one dog as it lies sleeping on a bed.

But Hadlum challenged people on Facebook to find the second dog that she assured them was lurking somewhere in the picture.

While many people looked all over the image for clues, the location of the dog's whereabouts was not where some people were expecting.

A picture of dogs Harley, nearest the camera, and Flash, hiding. Dog owner Amy Hadlum has challenged people around the world to find Flash in the image that she shared online. Amy Hadlum

But one eagle-eyed Facebook user was able to find the second dog hiding in plain sight, close to some pillows at the top of the bed.

Hadlum told Newsweek that one of the two dogs in the photo is 2-year-old Harley, the German shepherd near the edge of the bed. He has a twin brother called Thor who is not in the picture.

The second dog is Flash, 6, a Staffordshire bull terrier-German shepherd-collie mix.

Hadlum told Newsweek: "Harley lives in 'Harley Land.' She's rather independent. Does her own doolally thing and is top dog for sure.

"Flash is probably bottom of the pack despite being the original member. He was a rescue from the [animal charity] RSPCA on the Isle of Wight. I used to live there, but I'm back home now in Nuneaton.

"He can sometimes be a bit wary but he is the most loving dog I've ever known. He is the biggest sweetest little baby. He is so in tune with human emotions, the second someone is upset he is there offering kisses and holding your hand.

A red circle shows where Flash is in the picture. "He can sometimes be a bit wary but he is the most loving dog I've ever known," says his owner Amy Hadlum.

Hadlum continued: "He has all the love to give in the world. And he has absolutely changed my world. I love my dogs so much but as he was my first he's the one who has changed the course of my life leading me now to want to work with dogs."

Newsweek has reported on several other pictures posted online by people who have challenged others to spot an animal.

On Tuesday, Newsweek shared a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources asking social media users to find a slithering snake lurking in the grass.

Fortunately, many keen-eyed people in the comment section were able to locate the reptile.

The post shows an Eastern garter snake, the commonest snake in Ohio, which is found across the state.

