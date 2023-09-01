Candace Owens Gets Frustrated With Right-wing Conspiracy Theories

Political commentator Candace Owens spoke out against her fellow conservatives in a social media post aimed at conspiracy theorists on Thursday.

The stakes are high for the 2024 presidential election as former president Donald Trump remains the GOP frontrunner despite four indictments, and the other candidates fight to gain traction in the polls. Republicans disagreed over who won the first GOP debate on August 23 hosted by Fox News, and conspiracy theories about candidates have abounded on social media—such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump being planted in the GOP by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

On Thursday, Owens spoke out about how she was getting frustrated with some conservatives having a tendency toward conspiracy theories.

Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on April 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Owens recently spoke out about her frustration with some conservative conspiracy theories. Jason Davis/Getty

"I'm getting a little tired of the 'everything is a conspiracy' hive mind," Owens posted on X, formerly Twitter on Thursday. "The people that think that nothing is real, everyone successful is a fake, and every person is being controlled by George Soros are equally as twisted as those who believe everything is as the media says."

I’m getting a little tired of the “everything is a conspiracy” hive mind. The people that think that nothing is real, everyone successful is a fake, and every person is being controlled by George Soros are equally as twisted as those who believe everything is as the media says. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 31, 2023

The post has been viewed more than 696,000 times as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday.

In a follow-up post, Owens got more specific about the conspiracy theories she disapproved of.

"Neither Donald Trump or Vivek are 'Soros plants' despite both have done deals with him in the past," Owens posted. "Soros operated a 25 billion dollar hedge fund and has been in business since 1970. I could probably walk through your house and manage to connect you to Soros' financial empire."

Neither Donald Trump or Vivek are “Soros plants” despite both have done deals with him in the past.

Soros operated a 25 billion dollar hedge fund and has been in business since 1970. I could probably walk through your house and manage to connect you to Soros’ financial empire. https://t.co/wMjyZG72MV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 31, 2023

Newsweek reached out to Owens by email for comment.

Trump is only one of the right-wing political players who publicly slams Soros. During Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into Trump's alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Trump accused Bragg of being "Soros-funded".

The moniker is a popular one among some conservatives who frequently target Soros for being at the helm of international conspiracies, such as funding Antifa, Black Lives Matter, illegal immigration and many others, according to a report by Forbes.

However, Owens pointed out that the financier's dollars also have benefitted Ramaswamy and Trump.

In 2004, Trump accepted $160 million in funding from Soros to construct Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago, according to a 2017 Daily Beast report.

In 2011, Ramaswamy accepted a $90,000 grant from the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship to attend Yale Law School, according to a report by Newsmax.

Owens has never been shy when it comes to pushing back against fellow conservatives. In April, she condemned Steven Crowder, a conservative political commentator who allegedly berated his pregnant wife in a widely shared social media video.

Owens also has pushed back against top GOP candidate and former president Donald Trump and defended former CNN anchor Don Lemon in February when Lemon said that women over 50 years old weren't in their prime. Owens countered the backlash against Lemon and insisted that if Trump had made the remark, conservatives would have agreed with it.