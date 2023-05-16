Elon Musk Claims Billionaire George Soros 'Hates Humanity'

Elon Musk has lashed out at George Soros on Twitter, where he claimed the billionaire "hates humanity."

Twitter CEO Musk made the comment in a tweet thread on Monday, May 15, where he first compared Soros, 92, to Marvel X-Men villain and Holocaust survivor Magneto.

Journalist Brian Krassenstein responded to Musk by stating Soros was also a Holocaust survivor and gave his opinion that the billionaire "gets attacked nonstop for his good intentions."

Musk replied: "You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity."

This split image shows Elon Musk, left, and George Soros, right. Musk has claimed, without producing evidence, that Soros "hates humanity." Getty

The Twitter CEO's response was liked more than 48,000 times and viewed an estimated 2.7 million times.

During the exchange, Musk did not give any justification for his claim that Soros "hates humanity" or any evidence to support it.

While Musk did not share why he felt that way about the billionaire, false claims that Soros told Newsweek in 1979 that he wanted to destroy the U.S. and hated "all of the people in it" have been widely shared online.

There is no evidence to support the claim and no record that Soros made the comment.

Soros has regularly been a target for conspiracy theorists and has faced personal attacks from authoritarian leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He has become a hated figure among conservatives and people on the right who claim he has funded Antifa as well as riots following the death of George Floyd.

The billionaire has also been subject to "death" hoaxes, the latest of which attracted millions of views this weekend despite no evidence to support it.

Soros' official Twitter account refuted the claim in a Monday, May 15, post that read: "Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false. I am alive and healthy."

Right-wing influencer Matt Wallace shared a tweet about the billionaire that misleadingly stated Soros "sold all of his Tesla shares" because he was "angry at Elon Musk for restoring free speech to Twitter."

While Soros Fund Management did sell its stakes in Tesla, the fund also offloaded its wider electric vehicle portfolio in the first quarter of 2023.

Other companies that were offloaded included Tesla's rival Rivian Automotive.

There has been no evidence to suggest the fund dumped its stake in Tesla because of Musk's purchase of Twitter.

