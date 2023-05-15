Is George Soros Dead? What's Behind the Viral Rumor

Several social media accounts have shared posts claiming that George Soros, the Hungarian-born American investor and philanthropist, has died of a heart attack.

Dozens of posts in English, Turkish and other languages featuring the explosive claim accumulated hundreds of thousands of views since Sunday, May 14, despite offering little evidence to support it.

Soros, who is 92 years old, has been a frequent target of antisemitism, conspiracy theories, personal attacks by authoritarian political leaders such as Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin, as well as numerous "death" hoaxes throughout his life.

Financier and philanthropist George Soros in Berlin, Germany, on June 8, 2017. Soros has once again been targeted with baseless online claims suggesting he died of a heart attack, despite no credible reporting to corroborate the rumor. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

With the latest unevidenced claim gaining traction even as no officials statements have been made, Newsweek Misinformation Watch looked into the origins of this narrative and who might be behind it.

The rumor of Soros's purported passing began circulating on May 14, when a number of accounts claimed that he had died as a result of either a stroke or a heart attack.

One of the most prominent social media users to make the claim was the account of Matt Wallace, a right-wing influencer and crypto investor, who has been accused of sharing misleading content and investment "scams" in the past (allegations that he denies).

"Rumors are circulating that George Soros just died of a heart attack," Wallace's account tweeted on Monday, May 15, without specifying a source (tweet archived here). He later responded to a tweet by linking to his own video titled "George Soros Life in Prison."

Rumors are circulating that George Soros just died of a heart attack — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) May 15, 2023

Just a few hours earlier Wallace targeted the billionaire in another tweet, claiming misleadingly that Soros "has sold all of his Tesla shares" because he is "angry at Elon Musk for restoring free speech to Twitter."

While it is true that Soros Fund Management, his family office, has slashed its stakes in Tesla Inc, the fund also offloaded its wider electric vehicle portfolio in the first quarter of 2023, including Tesla's rival Rivian Automotive.

There is no evidence to suggest that the investment shift was somehow related to the Musk's purchase of—or content policies on—Twitter.

Still, while Wallace's tweet about Soros' purported demise has been seen by nearly 300,000 users, it was not the original source of the claim.

A number of other tweets, in English and Turkish, also gained significant traction.

"George Soros is dead. On an evening like this," one tweet said in Turkish on May 14, viewed 725,000 times.

Several posts only included what looks like a screenshot of a news article simply stating "George Soros dead."

This is a common misinformation tool, as headlines from self-proclaimed or non-credible "news" outlets can be cropped and shared as images without the necessary context, making them harder to identify and fact check.

That appeared to be the case here, too. A search for the outlet appears to lead to a report in "World Bulletin," which labels itself as "News From Turkey and Islamic World." The website appears to publish a mix of English and Turkish-language content, some of which ventures into conspiracist territory.

The article's sole source for the claim is stated to be "Politics For All Ireland." The outlet also referenced another tweet making the controversial claim in a May 14 post, in English, by the account with the Twitter handle "Cillian," which features a host of conspiracy theorist and anti-globalist tweets in its feed.

BREAKING: George Soros has died of a violent heart attack, according to Politics For All Ireland. pic.twitter.com/sogsNU53Lj — Cillian (@CilComLFC) May 14, 2023

The Politics For All Ireland account appears to belong to an obscure blog proclaiming itself as a "news organisation based in Ireland that brings thousands of people the latest breaking news from across the country."

It offers no information about its ownership, affiliations or any other background information that would suggest it is a legitimate news outlet. Nor does it appear to feature any content on its Wordpress page. Its last tweet is dated February 1, 2023, and Newsweek was unable to find the claim about Soros in its Twitter feed.

While Newsweek has been unable to trace the provenance of the underlying claim to any single tweet (though one of the posts in Turkish most likely originated it), no legitimate news organization has reported or verified the rumor. The outlets that were cited as "source" were either shown not to be legitimate news media, or have not actually made the said claim (and were cited misleadingly).

As of May 15, Newsweek found no evidence to corroborate the Soros "death" or health issues claims.

"George Soros is alive and healthy. Rumors on social media that he suffered a heart attack and died are false," a spokesperson for the Open Society Foundations, founded by Soros, told Newsweek in an email.

Hoax "death" claims involving prominent celebrities are a common feature of the social media misinformation landscape and occur on a daily basis. The claims are often picked up and amplified before they are debunked (sometimes after the damage is already done).

Soros himself has been targeted by such claims on multiple occasions, including in 2013 when his "obituary" was published prematurely and by accident on the Reuters website. The fake obituary resurfaced (the tweet has since been deleted) again in 2022 after being reshared and amplified by misinformation-spouting accounts on social media.

Other misleading claims about Soros that have been debunked by Newsweek include the video falsely purporting to show him meeting Hilary Clinton in the 1980s, and one that misleadingly cropped his comment about Ron DeSantis to promote a narrative that he endorsed the Florida governor for 2024 Republican nomination.