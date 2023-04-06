Candace Owens' Husband Receives Brutal Response From Interior Designer

Candace Owens has revealed that her husband, George Farmer, received a brutal knockback when he approached interior designer David Netto to work on their Nashville home.

Conservative commentator Owens sat down for a recently published interview with Vanity Fair, during which she spoke about a broad range of subjects, including her support for Donald Trump, her friendship With Kanye West, and a conversation she had with then-campaigning Vice President Kamala Harris.

She also discussed how her husband had reached out to Netto after seeing the work that he had done on a friend's home. Farmer, Owens recalled, filled out the contact form on Netto's website for their inquiry.

"My husband wrote the most polite email because he's always polite, he's very English," Owens said. "We didn't know if we could afford a designer or anything."

Candace Owens and her husband, George Farmer, are pictured on February 15th, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Owens has revealed that her husband received a brutal response after contacting an interior designer about the possibility of working on their home. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Vox Media

However, their ability to afford Netto's service proved to matter little, as the designer responded: "Dear George, thank you for your inquiry. I'd rather get beat in the ass with a wooden plank than ever go near either of you. Kind regards, David."

Candace host Owens told Vanity Fair that she was taken aback by the response, which she believes would have sparked outrage had it been made to a Black person whose politics lean left.

"If a white conservative male had written that email to an outspoken Black liberal, he would've lost everything," she said. "They would've said it was like Jim Crow."

Netto shared a comment with a Vanity Fair profile on Owens, pointing out that he solely addressed Farmer, who, like himself, is a white man. "It's not a race thing, it's a terrorism/amorality thing," he added.

"After January 6, the joke's over. People like this should expect to be recognized as complicit with something very dangerous—and I don't mean Kanye—and expect to be told off in polite society," Netto said in an email to Vanity Fair. "Without Parler the Proud Boys couldn't talk to each other, so that's enough for me."

"They'll find somebody to do their house, and I'm sure it will be beautiful," he added.

David Netto is pictured on August 12, 2017 in East Hampton, New York. The interior designer refused to work with Candace Owens and her husband, George Farmer, on their home. Sonia Moskowitz/WireImage

Farmer is the CEO of Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, a social media platform favored by those on the far right. It was used by right-wing groups to help plan and promote the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. A crowd descended on Washington, D.C., in protest of Trump's election loss.

A USA Today analysis of Parler posts during Trump's speech on January 6 found that many users called for "civil war" just before rioters made their way to the Capitol.

Parler was taken offline by Amazon hosting for violating its service agreements in the aftermath of the rally. Amazon said its decision came after they found 98 posts on the website that promoted violence. Google and Apple also removed it from their app store out of concerns its users could facilitate more violence.

The platform referred at least 50 instances of violent content to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) prior to the riot, prompting backlash from its users who felt the action went against its "free speech" promises.

Parler noted in a previous statement that the First Amendment does not protect violence-inciting speech and it would continue to turn over any violent content to law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Netto's mention of rapper and designer West appeared to be in reference to the dramatic fall from grace that saw him lose most of his fortune. Owens made headlines in October when she wore shirts emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter," a slogan commonly used by white supremacists, as well as opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the weeks that followed, West went on to make a host of antisemitic comments online and in interviews that saw his social media accounts suspended.

It was announced in October that West would be acquiring Parler, with Farmer stating: "This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free-speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.

"Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals."

However, on December 1, it was announced that West would no longer be purchasing the platform—a decision that had apparently been made around two weeks beforehand.

"In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler," read the statement.

"This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community."

Newsweek has contacted Parlement Technologies and David Netto via email requesting comment.