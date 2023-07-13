Cane Corso Puppies With Natural 'Floppy Ears' Delight Viewers

A dog owner has been praised online after sharing a video of her cane corso puppies with their natural ears.

In the viral clip shared on TikTok in May under the username Aquacanine_, the poster shows her 13 puppies, some with gray fur and the others with black fur, playing with each other in their crate. The post comes with a caption that says: "My cane corso puppies with natural ears."

Many users appreciated that the poster had kept the puppies' original ears instead of cropping them, as many owners do, and asked her to keep them this way.

A stock image shows a litter of cane corso puppies. A dog owner's TikTok video of her cane corso puppies' natural ears has gone viral. Getty Images

In the past, cropping a dog's ears was based on the unfounded belief that long ears had a greater chance of getting infected, according to Vet Help Direct. Now, this practice is mostly done for aesthetic reasons.

Ear cropping involves the removal of part, or all, of the dog's ears, often followed by taping the remaining ear upright so it heals vertically. This gives the ears an upright, triangular appearance instead of the natural, hanging-down-floppy one.

Breeds that most often get their ears cropped include dobermans, American bullies, pit bulls and Staffordshire bull terriers.

The TikTok video quickly went viral on social media. It has so far received over 2.8 million views and 336,900 likes on the platform.

One user, leonarae, commented: "Love the natural tail and ears. so cute and cuddly."

Tiffany Zimmerman said: "I love the floppy ears way better!!!" Missi Griffis added: "I have 2 pitties and love natural ears."

LAScosmo wrote: "I'm dead! All that puppy love." Mocca Magan said: "Omgg beautiful gorgeous gorgeous." Simone Elise added: "Omg I'll take all of them please."

Another user, HarperAinsley12, commented: "I want EVERY SINGLE ONE." CelestialWitchEmp said: "You'd [find] me just chilling [on] a pile of pups." Always Tired added: "Who doesn't want to get in there and roll around with that pack of puppies!"

Valkyrianscry wrote: "Dawww my heart is melting. Those soft ears are the best." Vinny said: "They are beautiful just the way they are." And george49 added: "Make sure u keep those ears I don't like this fashion of cutting them. it's wrong!!!"

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Aquacanine_ for comment via Instagram.

