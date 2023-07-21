Carlee Russell and Boyfriend's Social-Media Accounts Under Scrutiny

Media reports looking at Carlethia "Carlee" Russell's tweets and her boyfriend's social-media profile, where her presence appears to have been erased, have added scrutiny to the case of the previously missing 25-year-old Alabama nursing student.

Russell went missing on the night of July 13 as she was driving back from work along Interstate 459 in Hoover. She disappeared after calling 911 about spotting a toddler walking alone on the side of the road and telling a family member she was stopping to check on the child.

After a frantic 48-hour search, Russell reappeared at her parents' door on Saturday, which police said she had reached on foot. And while both Russell's family and the police expressed relief at the woman's return, her case has since raised doubts and suspicions on social media.

Carlee Russell poses in a white outfit. She was reported missing by the Hoover Police Department on July 13, and when she returned two days later, she told officers that she had been kidnapped. Courtesy of Hoover AL Police Department

During the first interview held in the hospital where the woman was taken after returning home, Russell told police that she had been kidnapped by a man with red hair and a bald spot and brought to a trailer. She was then forced to undress and the man took pictures of her.

Russell was then moved to a car from which she managed to escape and return home. The Hoover Police Department officers investigating her case said they weren't able to verify most of the woman's initial statement. Russell has so far refused to be interviewed again.

Russell's online activity just before disappearing has contributed to casting doubt on the story of her disappearance. Internet searches shared by the police show that she looked for information about Amber Alerts and the abduction movie Taken.

On Thursday, Fox News shared Russell's tweets just minutes before calling 911 about the child on I-459 and disappearing. Earlier on the same day, Russell tweeted about a creepy man staring at her. "People are such creeps...like this man stared at me while sitting in his car for like 10 minutes," she tweeted.

people are such creeps…like this man stared at me while sitting in his car for like 10 minutes — C💫👑 (@carleeenichole) July 13, 2023

Hours later, at 8:55 p.m., she wrote: "today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!!"

today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!! — C💫👑 (@carleeenichole) July 14, 2023

In another tweet at 8:56 p.m., she wrote: "someone to tell you 'i love you' and don't got a reason." And then, 15 minutes before her call to 911, at 9:19 p.m., she tweeted: "yeah i want a family now," with a crying emoji.

yeah i want a family now 😭 — C💫👑 (@carleeenichole) July 14, 2023

Russell's boyfriend, Thomar Simmons, wrote on Instagram that the woman "was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours" after her return on Saturday. He has reportedly deleted that post and all traces of Russell on his social media, the New York Post reported. As of early on Friday, Simmons' Facebook profile does appear to have been wiped off many of the pictures that showed him and Russell together.

Russell doesn't appear or isn't mentioned in any of Simmons' posts on Instagram. The one about her return after being allegedly kidnapped was deleted on Wednesday, shortly after the police press conference that revealed Russell's internet searches.

But Russell's family has so far been standing by her. In an interview with NBC News on Tuesday, Russell's mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell, asked the public to stop speculating about the case because it was "upsetting to Carlee."

Robinson-Russell said the response from the public has been malicious, and that speculation and the "completely false allegations" about the circumstances behind Russell's disappearance are "only making things worse."

"I didn't know people could be so evil," Robinson-Russell added.