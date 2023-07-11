Cat Shows Off His 5 Weird Sleeping Positions: 'The Arm Behind the Back'

A pet owner has revealed the five unusual positions their cat likes to sleep in and it's got animal lovers talking.

In a video posted to TikTok by Yareli King, using the handle leoandkyro, the pet owner provided a perfect showcase of the distinctive poses adopted by their snoozing feline friend, Kyro.

"He's such a little weirdo," King wrote alongside the clip, which has already been watched more than 600,000 times online. The video serves as a showcase of Kyro's five "weird" sleeping positions.

Kyro's unique sleeping positions. The sleepy feline likes to put her paws up. leoandkyro

It's proven a very relatable clip for cat owners, with many highlighting how their own feline adopts similar poses.

But while they may appear very uncomfortable to us, according to veterinarian Dr. Stuart Hovis, these kinds of sleeping positions are entirely normal in the cat community.

"Cats sometimes sleep in very uncomfortable-looking positions," Dr. Hovis told PetMD. "But unlike their canine counterparts, cats are extremely flexible, so a sleeping position that seems very awkward may actually be quite comfortable for your cat."

According to Dr. Hovis, much of this is down to the skeletal design of the standard cat. "The discs in a cat's spinal column are very elastic, allowing cats to twist their bodies into unusual shapes," she explained. "Also, a cat's shoulder blade is attached very loosely, giving them an extremely large range of motion in the shoulder joint."

Despite this entirely logical explanation, there remains something undeniably adorable about the poses Kyro takes up in the video.

The clip takes viewers through all five, starting with one pose that sees Kyro lying across her own paws. From there, the clip moves on to show her with her feet touching the wall. The next sleeping position is perhaps best described by Kyro's owner, King, who writes: "looks like he jumped from a building and didn't land on his feet."

From there, the video moves on to a new sleeping position featuring Kyro resting his head against a wall with no pillow for comfort. The next is, once again, succinctly described by King as "the arm behind the back" pose.

For some, the sight of a fellow feline sleeping with one arm behind their back was a surprising source of relief. "I've never seen a cat sleep with the arm behind them!" one user wrote. "My cat isn't as weird as I thought he was." Those sentiments were echoed elsewhere with one viewer writing "My cat does the arm thing too! I call it her chicken wing" while another added: "My cat does the arm behind the back thing too."

Elsewhere, some actual humans claimed to have adopted the same pose. One wrote "I sleep just like that" with a second adding: "I sleep just like him."

This is not the first time a sleeping cat has sparked big discussions on social media.

In April, a video of a dozing cat falling into a "meditative state" garnered millions of views, as did a clip of a fellow feline sleeping in a crib like a baby.

Elsewhere, hilarious footage of a cat being rudely awakened from a nap surfaced on social media in May and proved equally popular.

