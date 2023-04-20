Funny

Bengal Cat Caught Sleeping in a Very Unusual Position: 'Meditative State'

Internet users have been left in hysterics by this cat's very unusual sleeping position in a video that has received more than 1.6 million views on TikTok.

When Simba's owners walk into the room, they're used to seeing the Bengal cat sleeping in strange yet hilarious positions, often leaving them astounded by what he considers comfortable.

In the viral TikTok video (@simbathesexycat), Simba's owner walks through the doorway to find the exhausted cat lying flat on his back with his hind legs sticking up in the air. Simba's owner Casi Sime told Newsweek that their pet has made a regular habit of sleeping like this, much to their amazement.

Cat has unusual sleeping position
Photos of Simba lying flat on his back to sleep. This Bengal cat has a very unorthodox sleeping position. @simbathesexycat

The quirky sleeping position, which might seem more dog- than cat-like, has a very endearing meaning behind it. Cats often instinctively sleep in a position that protects their organs. However, if a cat is letting it all hang out and sleeping with their belly completely exposed, it means that they're happy.

A cat sleeping on their back like this feels safe and confident, according to pet-care company PetMD. Although it might look cute and it's tempting to go over and fuss the cat while they lay like so, you probably shouldn't try to rub their belly at this time. PetMD says that waking them will make the cat defensive and put them on edge.

Sime, who lives with his brother Fabi in Oradea, Romania, said how much of an honor it is to be Simba's owners and observe his funny temperament.

Sime said: "Simba makes a habit of sleeping in that goofy position all the time. It's like he's showing off his unique style, even giving us a sly side-eye to check if we're watching him.

"Whenever I catch Simba snoozing in that wacky position, I can't help but chuckle and snap a picture," he added. "He looks so adorably goofy. It's amazing that he can sleep so soundly even while sprawled out like that."

When Simba's managing to sleep on his back, Sime doesn't just think the cat is comfortable but that he's in an almost meditative-like state.

The TikTok reaction to the video has been astonishing for Sime, who can't believe how much attention Simba has gained since the clip was posted on April 8.

"The response to Simba's hilarious sleeping position video has been mind-blowing. People just can't get enough of this quirky kitty and his unique napping habits.

"The video quickly gained traction, and we've been enjoying the whirlwind of laughs, comments and shares ever since," Sime added.

The TikTok video has generated over 278,000 likes and more than 900 comments so far from bemused followers.

One viewer wrote that Simba is in a "meditative state," while another comment reads: "that's me after each meal."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

