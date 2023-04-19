'So chill': Cat Caught Casually Eating On Baby Door Jumper Delights Viewers

A viral video of a cat eating while dangling in a baby jumper has been praised online since being uploaded to TikTok.

A clip uploaded by user critterbrain showed the feline nonchalantly snacking while sitting in the baby jumper. As the video starts, the cat wearing pajamas and socks on its hind paws sits in the jumper while the person recording comes in closer.

While the cat snacked on the treats in front of him, the baby jumper swayed gently from side to side.

Stock image of a cat in pajamas.

A caption under the video read: "Why is he so chill? I really don't get it."

Since being uploaded to TikTok on Thursday, April 13, the clip has been seen 6.2 million times and has received an estimated 1.4 million likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video praised the content and revealed it encapsulated why many people might choose pets over having children.

TikTok user Hazel said: "When people ask me if I have children. Why yes, yes I do."

Nnklove added: "We've come full circle: It's the no children to pets to children pets pipeline."

FriendOfFoxes commented: "The video you send when people ask when you are gonna have kids."

While YouASillyGoose posted: "The back feet just hanging there being cute for no reason."

In a response to a comment about how the clip went viral, critterbrain explained: "Welp. It's headed that direction. And to think, I almost didn't post it because I thought it was too simple."

One in 10 pet "parents" are choosing to bring home a dog instead of having a child due to the lower total cost, according to a May 2022 study by pet-sitting website Rover. Among Gen Z this figure is 23 percent compared with Millennials at 22 percent.

It added: "For 39 percent of pet parents, the actual upfront costs of bringing home a dog were not in line with expectations. In fact, 38 percent expected to spend less than $500, while Rover research found that, on average, upfront costs can range from $1,050 to $4,480."

It is not surprising that content featuring cats performs well online as the U.S. is a nation of pet lovers.

In 2020, an estimated 60 million cats were owned as pets in the U.S., and 26 percent of households owned felines, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). The AVMA added that 56 percent of cat owners had just one cat.

