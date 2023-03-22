Watch as Male Cat Falls in Love With Tiny Foster Kitten: 'Bonded Forever'

One grumpy cat wasn't so sure about the newest foster kitten his owner brought back at first. However, the poor kitten wasn't accepting his refusals to play.

Joey's owner shared the video of his initial reaction to Badger, the foster kitten in need of a home, on the TikTok account, @kittyboyandfriends. The clip has amassed over 20 million views after being posted on March 17.

Badger didn't accept the cold shoulder that he was receiving from Joey, so he is seen persistently tapping the adult cat and nudging him for affection in the clip. Finally, after a few snarls and hisses, Joey caved in and started warming to Badger. Now, the pair have "bonded forever."

There are more than 3 million stray cats that enter shelters across the U.S. each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Unfortunately, only around 100,000 of those shelter cats are returned to their owners, meaning there are still so many in need of a forever home.

Users have loved seeing how Joey's reluctance swiftly turned into nurturing. The caption of the video jokes that "Joey is every single dad who doesn't want a cat."

Joey's owner, Grace Choi, told Newsweek that she brought Badger home when he was just 4 weeks old. Despite his initial hesitation, it took about only 30 minutes for Joey to accept him.

Los Angeles-based Choi runs a rescue shelter, The Happy Kitty Rescue, so this isn't the first time she's brought a stray home. Joey had to get used to having a temporary friend in the house.

Choi said: "Badger is a foster kitten whom I took in under my rescue shelter, after someone found him in their yard and brought him to me.

"I've been introducing foster kittens to Joey for a couple of years now, so I knew exactly how he would respond. He always hisses and growls at first to establish his dominance and draw boundaries.

"But then he always completely falls head over heels for them," added Choi.

Joey and Badger aren't the only two felines that Choi has in her home. She is looking after a number of foster cats that were taken to her rescue center. Choi ensures that the cats are healthy, accustomed to having owners, and ready for a loving home, before finding them new places.

Although it may not look like it from the viral TikTok, Choi said that Joey "absolutely loves the foster kittens and playing with them" at his home.

The video has generated more than 23,000 comments. Many users have begged Choi to keep the two cats together since they've bonded so well and even cuddle up to each other.

One TikTok user commented: "You legally cannot get rid of Badger now, sorry," and another wrote: "I'm sorry but they belong together."

