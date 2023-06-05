Internet in Hysterics as Cat Is Caught 'Practicing Her Golf Swing'

A cat called Demi has left the internet in hysterics after a video of her standing up on her hind legs while "practicing" swings with her paws went viral on social media last month.

In the clip, shared on TikTok in May by the cat's owner under the username Auntjojo11, Demi can be seen standing like a "meerkat" on a golf cart, swinging body and paws right and left, as if she were following the direction of her owner's golf club.

The hilarious clip, which quickly went viral across social media, comes with a caption that says: "First trip to the golf course."

A stock image of a couple on a golf cart with an inset of a cat standing on its hind legs. A cat "practicing her golf swings" has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

While cats may look funny to us humans when standing on their hind legs, that's probably not the reaction they are hoping for. In fact, cats tend to stand on their hind legs to make themselves appear bigger when they are frightened and are trying to scare their enemy.

But there are many other reasons why your cat would be standing on its hind legs. These include, according to pet wellness experts at Rover, stretching out, curiosity, reaching up for something, asking for attention or just because it's excited.

"There don't seem to be any underlying health problems linked to two-legged standing in cats. It's usually just a sign of your cat wanting love and attention," says the website, which also advises monitoring odd behavior and seeking veterinary help if needed.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 3.2 million views and 422,900 likes.

One user, rysaroo, commented: "What is happening." And TeeAreAyeSeeEyeEee said: "Ma'am where did you buy the cat costume for your meerkat?" Nuoc.mama added: "She's practicing her golf swing." J Law joked: "Unplug it, wait 30 seconds, and plug it back in."

Samantha Zwirner wrote: "Looks like someone's trying to golf too!! Give that cutie a club!!" And Marissa C said: "The cat's first time or your husbands???" Nonna Yourbusiness added: "If overstimulated was a video."

Another user, Yenii, commented: "The cat is broken, lmaoo this is too cute." And MeowsandNeighs said: "The cat is taking this song a little too literally." Chris wrote: "Where'd you get the meerkat." And alexismoragne added: "Cat is glitching."

Newsweek reached out to Auntjojo11 for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

