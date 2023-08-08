Funny

Cat Caught Trying Steak for the First Time in Viral Clip: 'Malfunctioned'

By
Funny Cats Pets TikTok

A cat's reaction after trying steak for the first time has left TikTok users in hysterics, with the food tasting so good that she malfunctioned.

In the comical clip shared by TikTok user Kate Wagner (@katewagner1) on July 26, Poppy the Burmese is handed a piece of steak by one of her humans. Clearly confused by this new type of food, she forgets how to eat, with the chunk of meat dangling out of her mouth.

Poppy struggles to chew the steak, with the slice flailing around wildly. The feline has a concerned look on her face the entire time, but, fortunately, a second attempt with a smaller piece of meat goes more smoothly. "My cat tried steak for the first time and malfunctioned," Wagner wrote alongside the funny footage. "I don't know what's worse - my laugh, or the way my cat eats steak."

Cat stealing steak off a plate
A cat stealing steak off a plate. Poppy's first taste of the meat made her a viral sensation. Kyrylova Olena/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Although you wouldn't know it from Poppy's reaction, wild felines thrive on hunting and consuming meat. Cats are obligate carnivores and cannot survive on a plant-based diet.

Wild cats prefer multiple small meals—such as rodents, rabbits, birds and even bugs—spread throughout the day. Roughly 70 percent of a cat's diet should be meat, as they haven't adapted to digesting vegetation, with lots of protein and very little carbohydrates.

@katewagner1

I dont know whats worse - my laugh, or the way my cat eats steak 😂 #petsoftiktok #catsoftiktok #funnycatvideos #funnycats

♬ original sound - Kate Wagner

TikTok viewers found Poppy's food failure hilarious, with the funny footage receiving over 470,000 views and more than 35,000 likes.

"Such elegance," commented Animal charity channel, while ICE MANIA wrote: "Dude was savouring the flavour."

"The cat gave it 5 Meowchelin Stars," posted Augmented Reality Art.

"[Her] brain saying you like this eat this yes! [Her] tongue saying no no no no," joked Ashley Dillon281.

"They don't know what it is so they're figuring it out with them gestures," commented jamesholden.

"Your cat errored out," wrote Fazzo88, while joshuay1500 posted: "There was a glitch in the system."

"I swear cats have no idea how to eat properly," commented Jeetz & Guac.

Fellow cat owners shared their own stories of sharing meals with their feline friends.

"Give my cat steak and she turn feral," posted Chibi_ghost.

"My cat stole some cheese from a sandwich i was eating with spicy mayo and he had the zoomies for 6 hours," wrote Adora.

"We gave my cats flounder last night and one of them wanted NOTHING to do with it. the other only ate it cooked," commented ittybittybeans.

"Cats are so weird about steak," posted MISSINGPINKGHOST. "i gave my little grey babyman some small bits and he loved it."

Newsweek reached out to @katewagner1 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC