Cat Caught Trying Steak for the First Time in Viral Clip: 'Malfunctioned'

A cat's reaction after trying steak for the first time has left TikTok users in hysterics, with the food tasting so good that she malfunctioned.

In the comical clip shared by TikTok user Kate Wagner (@katewagner1) on July 26, Poppy the Burmese is handed a piece of steak by one of her humans. Clearly confused by this new type of food, she forgets how to eat, with the chunk of meat dangling out of her mouth.

Poppy struggles to chew the steak, with the slice flailing around wildly. The feline has a concerned look on her face the entire time, but, fortunately, a second attempt with a smaller piece of meat goes more smoothly. "My cat tried steak for the first time and malfunctioned," Wagner wrote alongside the funny footage. "I don't know what's worse - my laugh, or the way my cat eats steak."

Poppy's first taste of the meat made her a viral sensation.

Although you wouldn't know it from Poppy's reaction, wild felines thrive on hunting and consuming meat. Cats are obligate carnivores and cannot survive on a plant-based diet.

Wild cats prefer multiple small meals—such as rodents, rabbits, birds and even bugs—spread throughout the day. Roughly 70 percent of a cat's diet should be meat, as they haven't adapted to digesting vegetation, with lots of protein and very little carbohydrates.

TikTok viewers found Poppy's food failure hilarious, with the funny footage receiving over 470,000 views and more than 35,000 likes.

"Such elegance," commented Animal charity channel, while ICE MANIA wrote: "Dude was savouring the flavour."

"The cat gave it 5 Meowchelin Stars," posted Augmented Reality Art.

"[Her] brain saying you like this eat this yes! [Her] tongue saying no no no no," joked Ashley Dillon281.

"They don't know what it is so they're figuring it out with them gestures," commented jamesholden.

"Your cat errored out," wrote Fazzo88, while joshuay1500 posted: "There was a glitch in the system."

"I swear cats have no idea how to eat properly," commented Jeetz & Guac.

Fellow cat owners shared their own stories of sharing meals with their feline friends.

"Give my cat steak and she turn feral," posted Chibi_ghost.

"My cat stole some cheese from a sandwich i was eating with spicy mayo and he had the zoomies for 6 hours," wrote Adora.

"We gave my cats flounder last night and one of them wanted NOTHING to do with it. the other only ate it cooked," commented ittybittybeans.

"Cats are so weird about steak," posted MISSINGPINKGHOST. "i gave my little grey babyman some small bits and he loved it."

