Watch As Cat Uses Her Paw To Have a 'Quick Lil Taste' of Owner's Meal

Cats are famous for always doing what they want, and often disregarding their owners' commands, unlike dogs who would (generally) do anything to please you.

An unruly cat has left the internet in stitches, after a video of it stealing food from its owner went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Friday by the cat's owner, under the username Dillakilla, the ginger cat can be seen dipping his paw in its owner's snack sauce, enjoying the stolen food.

As the cat dips its paw, the owner can be heard saying: "She's in there again." And the hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "Just a quick lil taste."

According to the Animal Trust, healthy cats should get their nutrition from commercial cat foods that are specifically formulated to provide cats with all their nutritional benefits.

Cats are obligated carnivores, meaning that their diet needs to be at least 70 percent made out of meat in order for them to stay healthy, and protein deficiency, in particular, can cause severe problems in cats.

Some human foods are fine to give to your cat once in a while, although they shouldn't be regular additions.

They can be fed fresh meat as long as it's thoroughly cooked through, and it is very important that if you cook meat for your cat you remove all the bones, big and small, as they can be a choking hazard, as well as causing obstruction of the digestive system or even damage cat teeth.

Cats should never eat raw meats, including fish, and eggs too, and that's because feeding them raw meats can expose them to the risk of contracting salmonella poisoning or e-coli.

The cat's kitchen antics quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, and it has so far received over 6.3 million views and 1.2 million likes.

One user, Kristen, commented: "Tippy tappys get the dippy snackies." And Dyslexiccb1tch said: "I'd really prefer if my cat did this instead of trying to knock the spoon out of my hand as I'm trying to put it in my mouth."

Another user, OMI wrote: "Say what you want, that cat's got incredible table manners." And Kendal Joy added: "She's in there again' took me out."

FiveUntilPlaces said: "As a lifetime cat owner... this is v cute, but Goblin gets one taste like that (if she's quick) and the dip goes in the trash."

And Sophia wrote: "She cleaned her paws first! Very respectful." Drybobs asked: "Cute, but y'all scooped out the part he touched right."

Newsweek reached out to Dillakilla for comment.