Cat With 'Chipmunk' Cheeks Who Was Covered in Cuts Finds His Forever Home

A stray cat who got into many fights and could no longer defend himself has unwittingly found his forever home, after wandering into their shed at night.

Despite already having five cats, Helen Popham, from the U.K., couldn't resist adding another one to the fold when she spotted the stray wandering into her shed. The cat, who she named Ricky, was covered in cuts from previous cat fights and was in dire need of medical attention.

At first, Ricky was nervous around humans and hissed when Popham tried to pet him, but over time he warmed to her, and she was able to get closer to the lovable cat. Explaining his large, puffy cheeks, Popham told Newsweek that "a cat attacked him very badly, causing a large abscess on the side of his head."

"The vets gave him antibiotics and pain relief, and also said that he has broken all four of his canine teeth, which meant that he couldn't defend himself well enough if he were to get attacked again. We had to try looking after him inside to get him back to full health."

Ricky learning to accept his new family after wandering into their shed. Ricky's puffy cheeks have enamored him to many social media users since the video was shared. @helpops

Thankfully, with the right treatment and care, Popham added that Ricky "has been constantly improving each day," and the abscess on his face "is looking so much better than it did."

There are a variety of reasons why cats develop abscesses, but according to VCA Animal Hospitals, one of the most common is being bitten by another animal. A bite can introduce bacteria into the wound, and if that becomes infected it can result in an abscess.

In order to treat an abscess, veterinarians will remove the pocket of pus that has developed in the infected area. This can be done by draining it out, or through surgery. Once that's been removed, antibiotics will help fight off the infection in the body to help the cat make a full recovery.

Ricky is thought to be around four years old, but they can't be certain since he's a stray. Once his health has improved, Popham is hoping to finally get him neutered, which she implores all cat owners to do from a young age.

In the weeks since she found Ricky, she's been amazed by his recovery and how much he's grown in confidence.

Popham continued: "Luckily he is adapting really well and letting us pat him more, and he's definitely becoming more tame. The abscess is very nearly healed too, which means shortly he should be able to get neutered.

"When I first saw him, I knew he needed help as he had so many cuts and scabs, and he was so hungry. I do love his face and markings too. He has won us over so we will definitely be keeping him."

Popham shared the video of how Ricky became a "permanent family member" on June 21 on her TikTok account (@helpops), and social media couldn't get enough. The video of Ricky's chipmunk cheeks has already generated over 320,000 views and more than 60,000 likes at the time of writing.

Hundreds of social media users commented on the viral post to praise Ricky's adorable puffy face, and many people commended Popham for rescuing him.

One comment reads: "He's so chubby, I'm obsessed with his chunky cheeks."

Another person wrote: "You mean to tell me if my bubby wasn't neutered he'd look like the cutest chipmunk."

"Ricky has found the best parents. He's done with the streets," commented on TikTok user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.