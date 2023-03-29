Cat Owner Discovers Kittens Special Hiding Place for Naps Together

A cat owner's initial panic after noticing her kittens were nowhere to be seen quickly turned to joy after finding them snuggled up in the most adorable of hiding places.

The TikTok video has been viewed over 600,000 times. It was posted under the username pinnahana by Lydia Malagón. She only recently became the owner of the kittens after a happy accident.

A photo of Lydia Malagón's three kittens, Luis, Oni and Rusa, on a bed. The Spaniard has been looking after the three kittens ever since taking in their mom, who was a stray. Pinnahana

Cats love enclosed spaces. In fact, one study published in Applied Animal Behavior Science found that felines were more inclined to sit inside 2D shapes that imitate the illusion of a square.

The common consensus is that enclosed spaces provide our cat friends with an added sense of security, not to mention the necessary warmth required for a good nap.

While cat beds can still provide a source of some comfort, it's not out of the ordinary for felines to seek out sleeping spots in unusual places around the house.

In one especially bizarre instance, a cat owner was forced to put a child lock on their microwave after their pet kept trying to go in for naps.

After 10 years spent traveling and studying, Malagón had moved back to her home town of Calpe, in Spain. That was when she met her new neighbor and eventual roommate, a stray cat by the name of Mora.

"She was very affectionate with us," Malagón told Newsweek. "She entered the house as if it was her own and she felt very comfortable here. We started to feed her, and whenever we opened the door every morning, she was there waiting for us."

Before she knew it, Malagón had all but adopted Mora. Little did she realize her new cat companion was carrying a secret with her. "We didn't know yet that she was pregnant and would bring us three mini kittens," Malagón said.

The three kittens grew up to be Luis, the orange one; Oni, the tricolor cat; and Rusa, the gray feline featured in the videos.

Soon after, Malagón began sharing clips of their adventures together to TikTok under the handle Pinnahana. One video, in particular, began to gain traction. In the clip, Malagón can be seen approaching an empty cat bed.

"I was worried because I couldn't find my kittens," a voice on the video explains. "I couldn't imagine where they were."

The camera proceeds to pan around the room, with the felines nowhere to be seen. The shot then cuts to the couch and a series of ordinary-looking cushions. However, it is soon revealed that the kittens have set up camp in a cozy spot between the cushions and the couch.

"They just wanted to continue sleeping in their hideout," Malagón's voiceover explains. The cat owner adds that her trio of pets are able to "squeeze in anywhere."

Malagón put the clip's popularity down to the fact that it's a very identifiable scenario for anyone who has ever owned a cat.

"Many people have written to me telling me where their cats used to hide when they were little, or where they still hide now that sometimes it is so difficult to locate them," Malagón said. "This was the first time they did something like that, but afterwards people have been telling me that it's something normal for them."

Since then, the three kittens have made something of a habit of finding funny places around the house to enjoy some well-earned shut-eye.

"I've found them inside the furniture, under our bed and inside the sofa cushions," Malagón said. "Sometimes, it is difficult because there are three kittens, and it makes teaching them where to sleep a bit complicated. But I always take them from where they have fallen asleep and put them in their bed so that they understand."

While her cats' sleeping habits may be a source of occasional frustration, Malagón has been enjoying the online reaction to the video. "I love being able to connect in this way with people I don't know personally, but with whom I have something in common," she said.

