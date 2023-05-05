Kitten Reluctant to Walk in Harness Gets Dragged on Floor: 'So Dramatic'

A video of a kitten being dragged along a floor during a harness training session has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 2.3 million views.

The clip was shared from Minneapolis by Sydney Faschingbauer (@sydfasch) and credited to @sydneyfaschingbau. A message overlaid on the video reads: "Day 1 of harness training is going well."

The footage showed a pair of cats each wearing a harness while being pulled towards the camera by their leashes. One feline stumbled a bit but managed to walk along the carpeted floor, but the smaller one (known as Levi) appeared reluctant to get up in the harness. Levi was shown with his back on the floor and paws in the air, while being hilariously dragged along the floor.

Putting your cat in a harness is one way to allow your pet to explore the outside world.

However, experts say that you should think carefully about your cat's personality and the conditions of your outdoor environment, to see if leash walking will be good for your pet.

Dr. Christian Broadhurst, a senior veterinarian at non-profit clinic Clay Humane in Orange Park, Florida, previously told Newsweek: "If you are patient and your cat is willing, you can achieve it."

However, "it is very unreasonable to expect to put a leash on your cat and take him for a walk immediately," Broadhurst added. "We're talking about gradual desensitization."

"Introducing harnesses as early as possible will help, and making a kitten accustomed to the lead will minimize resistance to its use as an adult," veterinarians Dr. Debra Horwitz and Dr. Gary Landsberg wrote in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains.

For pet owners who have been met with "overwhelming resistance" from their cats when they attempt to use a harness, Horwitz and Landsberg added that they should allow their pets access to an outdoor pen instead in your home.

The pen should "mimic the outside world as closely as possible," with cat furniture, tree trunks, toys, scratching posts, and elevated resting areas, all available within the pen.

"Ideally, the pen will be accessible from the house via a cat door flap and will offer the cat access to the outdoors while offering you complete peace of mind," the veterinarians added.

The pen will either need to have a roof or have the sides angled inward at the top to prevent your cat from climbing over and escaping. Your pet should also never be allowed to access the pen when no one is home, due to the risk of escape, Horwitz and Landsberg added.

While Levi in the latest video was less than impressed to be in a harness, he later appeared to be loving it in a subsequent clip shared by the original poster. The footage showed the cat being walked along on a leash while exploring the outdoors.

The latest viral clip has seen TikTokers in stitches, with some writing that they initially thought the reluctant cat was a toy or stuffed animal.

Dedaleeeee posted: "I thought the smaller one was a stuffed cat."

Dani wrote: "Omg [oh my god] so dramatic! Mine acted like she couldn't stand up straight."

User @wanderlustingfashionista commented, "Aaahaha literally my cats," while syd posted that "my cat is the same."

Mashavegan wrote: "Cats have too much self respect for that."

