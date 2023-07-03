Cat With Dwarfism Goes Viral as Owner Adapts Their Backyard for 'Smol' Pet

A dwarf cat has melted hearts all over the internet after a clip of how her owners rearranged their garden to meet her needs went viral on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok on June 28 by the cats' owner, under the username @figgypuddin_. In it, Fig can be seen walking up and down her newly readapted garden, as her owner explains what makes this place so special.

The poster can be heard saying: "This is Fig. She is a dwarf cat. She's got feline dwarfism which means she's very tiny. She'll always look like a kitten, and she has mobility issues so we don't let her use the stairs 'cause it hurts her bones. And this is her little route to get down onto the grass in our garden, and also her little toilet patch 'cause she refuses to use the lovely selection of litter trays that we have in house."

Black-and-white kitten. A dwarf cat has recently went viral after her owners made her a custom garden. Getty Images

As Fig slowly steps on her favorite potty spot, her owner goes on to say: "This is her toilet patch, where she goes for her poops and wees, and then this is her ramp that she climbs down to get into the garden, she also goes back up into the house this way. Fig is only allowed in the garden if she is being supervised." The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "[Adapting] the garden for a smol cat."

Pituitary dwarfism results from the inadequate production of growth hormones by the pituitary gland, according to Pet Coach. A kitten who is affected with the genetic disorder will fail to grow at the proper rate, although the proportion of the body and head size would be normal.

"The kitten will generally be much smaller than his or her littermates. The teeth will be slow to develop as will the hair coat, which will tend to remain soft, without the stiffer guard hairs. Pet parents may also notice bald spots where hair has not grown in," the Pet Coach website says.

The video of Fig quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.6 million views and 527,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Kira, commented: "not to be dramatic but I would die for fig." And Tigerlily Marie wrote: "One of mine has pituitary dwarfism, so she's completely in proportion, she just stopped growing at 6 months, she's 8 now!"

Nimbus posted: "Her little ramps, it's so sweet seeing how much you care for her." And user3979241197593 added: "Seeing how accessible you've made everything for her is so heartwarming."

Another user, MM, commented: "Oh, sweet poor kitty, she's so lucky you're taking such good care of her." And kesputea wrote: "Thank you for putting so much effort into her and helping her have a much easier, healthier life. It's lovely to see a dwarf kitty thriving."

AngelAmour posted: "She needs all the cuddles in the world." And Thea commented: "Miss figgy pudding in her white socks, this is too cute." Ashleigh Rolfe Taxidermy added: "She is absolutely precious."

Newsweek reached out to Figgypuddin_ for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

