Watch 'Talkative' Cat Recall Family Dog From Backyard in Hilarious Video

By
A "talkative" cat calling the dog in from the yard is making the internet chuckle, with the Australian Shepherd actually giving in to the feline's demands.

In the viral video shared by TikToker Brittney Georgiana (@brittany.georgiana), her large black cat, Jinks sits by the open door to their yard, meowing loudly.

"Hello," Brittney writes in the video captions, narrating her cat's warbles. "Doggo?" Jinks says, meowing more insistently, but there's still no sign of Brittney's dog, Dax.

"Come on," Jinks chirps again. "Dog? Dog?"

A cat sitting by an open door
Stock photo of a cat sitting waiting by a backyard door. Jinks called several times for Dax, before the dog took the hint and came bounding inside. @brittney.georgiana

For a few moments, there is silence, until Dax comes dashing in from the garden, running into the screen covering the door.

"My cat was feeling talkative tonight, so l let him call our dog in..." Brittney wrote alongside the video. "He's very good at using his vowels."

Domestic felines can make a range of noises beyond the standard "meow," each with a different meaning, according to Purina. This includes "mewling," a shorter type of meow usually used as a greeting, and long, drawn-out warbles, which is your pet's way of demanding something.

Repeated meows show that your cat is excited, while high-pitched wails can be heard when a feline is startled or unexpectedly hurt. If your cat is emitting a low-pitched grumble, then they're expressing their distaste, meaning you've somehow managed to annoy them.

@brittney.georgiana

Talkative fat boi #fyp #cat #funny #talkingcat #blackcatsoftiktok

♬ original sound - Brittney Georgiana

Other common sounds include "chattering." Thought to be a sign of frustration, chattering occurs when your cat has spotted a bird or another form of prey that is out of reach.

But can cats and dogs communicate? Sort of, according to WagWalking. Although dogs can't understand a cat's meow and vice-versa, animals that have lived together and become accustomed to one another's behavior can read the other pet's body language.

Animals lovers couldn't get enough of the funny footage, with the clip of the "talkative fat boi" receiving 5.5 million views and over 444,000 likes.

"What a good boy enunciating so well!" said TikTok user Annie, with CaffeineBloodstream commenting: "The fact that he's got the right cadence."

"This totally made my day!!!!" said commenter Baulie.

"The cat should enroll on America's Got Talent," syamwaqamar suggested.

Krista Aya S wrote: "The cat impressed me, the dog cracked me up."

Newsweek reached out to @brittany.georgiana via email for comment

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
