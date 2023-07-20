Vet Devises Hilarious Kitten Rating to Determine their 'Squishiness Factor'

Kittens are seen as some of the cutest animals of all by many, and one vet has come up with a new scale to rate their "squishiness."

Dr. Matt McGlasson is a Kentucky veterinarian and chief medical officer. He has earned millions of views on TikTok under the username @dr.mattmcglasson after he shared multiple videos where he rated his patients.

The criteria are obviously not serious and are a way for McGlasson to show the special bond between humans and pets. He told Newsweek that kittens are also rated on features such as "tiny bat ears" and "squishiness factor." He then added that it was not such a surprise that every kitten gets great scores.

In one particular video, kitten Judy was given solid scores across the board for good teeth, wearing a tux to the appointment, and having an off-the-charts rating for her dangling. Meanwhile, kitten "Cinnamon Latte" managed a whopping score 1,000 out of 10 for winking after emerging from a Dunkin Donuts coffee cup.

Stills where Matt McGlasson is holding kittens. The Kentucky vet has shared his rating system for kittens online. Dr. Matt McGlasson

McGlasson said: "My mission is to celebrate the human-animal bond; when pet parents come in with their new kittens, they are so excited and happy and they all think their kitten is the best. And they're all right.

"The whole staff at the office gets excited as well; kittens make everyone happy. I thought it would be funny to highlight some of the 'best' features of kittens that came into the office, and the reaction has been overwhelming," McGlasson added.

Business magazine Forbes says that U.S. households spent an average of $326 on veterinary care in 2020, which accounted for 33 percent of total spending on household pets. Cat owners spend an estimated $253 on veterinary care per year.

Since being shared between June and July, McGlasson's videos have received more than 7.5 million views. The overwhelming number of people who commented on the videos praised the ratings and voiced their approval of the format.

TikTok user Meg commented: "Give that baby more credit on those choppers. Clearly a 10."

The.real.goku wrote: "I've never seen this page before but I'm obsessed. I love cats."

Wild Pine Homestead commented, "Tuxedo cats are the best," while Sarah took issue with the rating, posting: "Excuse you those reefs are 20/10."

