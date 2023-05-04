Mystery Surrounds Cat's Mesmerizing Eyes: 'Never Seen Another One Like Her'

A tortie point Siamese cat has cast a spell over the internet, thanks to her mesmerizing eyes.

Lola has been captivating pet lovers online ever since owner Jade from Spokane, Washington, began posting pictures of her 17-year-old feline to Reddit.

The cat's deep, marble-patterned eyes have quickly captivated fans. Many have been stunned by the "galaxy" of colors and light contained within, while one Lord of the Rings fan even compared them to the iconic "Eye of Sauron."

Lola 's the cat with the distinctive eyes. Lola's owner can't explain why her eyes are colored that way. u/Vi0lentLeft0vers

The shape of a cat's eye, or rather its pupil, is down to the way the animals spend their day, according to a 2015 study published in Science Advances.

Researchers from UC Berkeley found that cats possess distinctive thin-slit pupils due to their status as nocturnal animals. Pupil shape and size determines how much light gets into the eyes. When it's dark, our pupils expand to let in more light and improve our vision, but when it is bright, they get smaller to reduce overstimulation.

The scientists found the design of a cat's eyes allows for a wider range of muscle movement. This is because, in theory, as nocturnal hunters, cats need to be able to see better at night when hunting and foraging. On the flip side, they also need to greatly restrict the light coming in during daylight hours, when they would otherwise be sleeping.

But while science explains why cat's pupils appear the way they do because of a need to rapidly and significantly constrict and dilate, Jade is at a loss to explain the distinctive hue of her Lola's eyes.

"I have no idea exactly why they are like they are," she told Newsweek. "They have been like this since she was a teeny fuzzy little kitten. According to all the vets she has seen throughout her life, her vision is perfectly fine. I've never met another tortie point in real life, and definitely never seen another one like her."

Photos of Lola the cat showing her distinctive eyes. The animal is a tortie point Siamese, and Lola's owner told Newsweek that her 17-year-old pet has had her striking peepers since she was a kitten. u/Vi0lentLeft0vers

Though Jade said Lola's eyes are "even more stunning" in real life, she decided to share pictures of them to social media "just to show how incredible they are."

The cat has been a part of Jade's life for 10 years. "I got Lola from a friend," she said. "At the time, she had several other cats, and any time I would visit, Lola would be all over me." At the time, Lola was struggling to get on with her owner's other pets, so the decision was made that she would go and live with Jade. "It was very clear she had chosen me as her human," she added.

Lola is an indoors-only cat these days, with her advancing years and small frame (she's only 6.5 pounds) meaning it's important for her to stay safe and warm inside. Despite this, she definitely knows how to enjoy life. "Lola doesn't have a mean bone in her body," Jade said. "She is a very sweet cat. She wants nothing more in this life than a cozy lap, pets and food."

Aside from napping, Lola's other interests include watching birds or squirrels in the garden and "meowing obnoxiously at all hours" for food. Lola's also developed a particular fondness for Jade's partner. "He is a cat-stealer," she joked. " I cease to exist to her if he is in the same room."

Photos of Lola the happy cat. She is a small animal, weighing only 6.5lbs, but her owner told Newsweek that Lola is very content with life. u/Vi0lentLeft0vers

While the internet might be getting a kick out of seeing Lola's eyes, Jade is just focusing on ensuring her beloved cat continues to thrive in her retirement years. "I try to enjoy as much time with her as I can, because I know her time on this Earth could be up within the next couple years," Jade said.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.