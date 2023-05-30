Owner Goes Viral After Forgetting To Tell Cat They Have a New Glass Door

A hilarious video of a clumsy cat running straight into his owner's new glass door, recently went viral on social media, leaving the internet in stitches.

In the viral clip, shared in May under the username V_magaly, the cat can be seen running towards the door, which he thought was open, and then smashing right into it, bouncing back with a confused look on his face.

The video comes with a caption that explains: "So we replaced our old wooden door with a glass one and forgot to tell our cat."

A stock image of a cat running into a glass door. A cat has left the internet in stitches after bumping into a glass door his owner forgot to tell him about. Getty Images

Even though cats are able to see through glass, they seem to be very prone to bumping into glass doors every time they're not paying attention. According to the Senior Cat Wellness website, that is because even though they can see through it, they don't really understand it.

"Because cats don't have the same number of cones (a type of photoreceptor cell in the retina) in their eyes as humans, they struggle to perceive as many light reflections. Also, cats are red-green color blind, making it difficult to see out of colored, stained, or frosted glass," the website states.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting users from across the platform. It has so far received over 5.6 million views and 595,300 likes.

One user, Kai, commented: "This happened to my grandma like a couple of months ago." And Letitia said: "Why is no one talking about how the door doesn't look secure at all cause the plaster is cracking." Ashleyquickfall added: "That's okay, I think she figured it out."

Lydiajsen joked: "How do you hide from the solicitators?" And Janelle said: "Don't forget to tell the birds too.. my place of work has see-through windows.. birds always try to get in and end up dying." Katy added: "Now if you ever leave it open the cat isn't gonna trust it."

Another user, patriciabartlett27, commented: "Get the cat a tiny glass cat door." And Dangerous Fashion said: "The anxiety of the idea of having a glass door is unreal right now." Ashleanna added: "May need to invest in some anti collision stickers."

Newsweek reached out to V_magaly via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

