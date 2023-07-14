Cat Owner Leaving Glass of Water on Bedside Table Makes Hilarious Discovery

A cat owner has left the internet in stitches after sharing a hilarious discovery on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok on July 2 under the username @winstonandspooky and has received more than 4.3 million views. In the clip, the owner wrote that recently he found out that his cat had been drinking from the glass of water that he keeps on the nightstand as he sleeps.

The footage shows the black cat, called Spooky, dipping his face into the glass as his owner is asleep, drinking his water instead of that from his cat bowl.

A tabby drinks water from a glass. A cat owner has left the internet in stitches after revealing a shocking discovery. Getty Images

Pet MD says that, even though cats don't drink huge amounts of water as dogs do, hydration is still necessary for their body to survive and perform vital jobs. If you notice that your cat is drinking less water than usual, then you should immediately contact your veterinarian.

Cats usually drink an ounce of water for every half-ounce of dry food ingested. Most veterinarians recommend that a normal, healthy feline drink about 4 ounces (about half-a-cup) of water per 5 pounds of body weight per day.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from all over TikTok. It has so far received over 482,000 likes on the platform.

One user, paulkaminski665, commented: "My cat will drink from any glass he can get his head into. If he can't he will stir the water with his paw. if [he's] been in the room trust nothing." And Cotye posted: "He's been sharing HIS water with you brah."

LilyRose wrote: "How do u trust a cup without a lid overnight." And JRenny commented: "At least he doesn't stick his paw in it like my car." Christopher added: "My kitten does that too, except I stop him before he gets to it."

Another user, Moolahmikeyy, commented: "Who heck drinks water like that I always have a water bottle 'cause I might knock it over." And monakle134 posted: "After she cleaned her potty feet." User jess1151 added: "The cat's coat looks nice and hydrated though."

Matthew wrote: "My cat just knocks mine off the nightstand." And Lilium joked: "Wouldn't feel safe drinking water for a while." Ellipsis posted: "That's why my cat got the boot at night. If she ain't drinking it, she's knocking it over lol [laugh out loud]."

Newsweek reached out to @winstonandspooky for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

