Cat Patiently Waits to Steal Cream From Owner's Coffee in Hilarious Clip

A cat named Pixi has left the internet in stitches after a video of him stealing whipped cream from his owner's coffee went viral on social media last week.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Sunday by his owner, under the username Darjao612, Pixi can be seen waiting patiently until his owner is done putting cream on her coffee, then get in the action and steal the delicious topping with his paws.

The hilarious post, which quickly made the 5-year-old cat a social media sensation, comes along with a caption that says: "Coffee time with my cat."

Stock image of a cat drinking from a mug. A cat stealing cream from his owner's coffee has gone viral. Getty Images

According to wellness experts at Pet Keen, cats can eat whipped cream once in a while in small amounts, although it's better to just avoid it altogether.

That's because cats are lactose intolerant, and even though they do enjoy the taste of milk and dairy products, they shouldn't really be consuming them often.

Their website says: "Whipped cream is actually pretty unhealthy for cats and can create many health issues if they eat too much. Not only are cats known for being lactose intolerant, eating things that contain a lot of sugar (like whipped cream) can cause a lot of major health issues if they're getting it in large quantities.

"So, anything containing dairy is best to avoid, which means whipped cream can most definitely be bad for cats if you give it to them too often."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 730,100 views and 38,000 likes on the platform.

One user, ScorpiOks, commented: "What a polite little gentleman." And user7997429637845 said: "I drink my coffee exactly the same and every single time have to give my babies as well."

Treys03 wrote: "Let me just get a little off the top." And gishaq joked: "I'll just scooch a bit off the top there." user5869554915558 added: "So cute...that face...black and white."

Another user, Maria, commented: "That cream was just too much of a temptation for the beautiful Pixi. He is so dainty and well-behaved. Unusual markings." And Nova added: "It's the anticipated licking of the chops for me."

