Cat Refusing To 'Snuggle' Other Feline Until Routine Is Followed Goes Viral

A cat called Daniel has left the internet in stitches after a video of him refusing to get into his bed and snuggle his friend unless his routine is followed went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok under the username Shoppers_hardware, the gray cat can be seen refusing to take his place on his fluffy bed with his orange friend, Bigfoot, unless he is removed. After his routine is followed, he happily lies next to him, snuggling together for hours.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "Every day, Daniel waits outside of his bed for Jessica to move Bigfoot before he gets in. I can't with these two."

Cats are territorial creatures. The most effective thing you can do to prevent territorial behavior is to have your cat spayed or neutered, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Other things you can do when your cat is acting territorial include refocusing their attention by distracting them, encouraging a loving relationship among other cats, and keeping a daily routine to minimize their anxiety.

One of the most important things to remember, according to the ASPCA, is not to punish your pet for their behavior as it will only make the stressful situation worse for them, and chances are that punishments will only increase the erratic behavior.

The ASPCA advises cat owners to be patient and focus on reward-based training, taking things very slowly if they are reintroducing pets.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting users from across the platform. It has so far received over 2.4 million views and 433,800 likes.

One user, ItsMeTee82, commented: "I love how Bigfoot keeps his sleep shape. they are adorable." User 222 said: "Daniel looks ready for the day w/ his bowtie." User o0Dizzle0o added: "Cats love routine, even if it's pointless."

Zodiac Thriller wrote: "Bigfoot warms it up for him." And jamielong623 joked: "Dan demands to be the little spoon." Bree Sandoval said: "Bigfoot was disturbed but kinda ok with it."

Another user, Rexanne, commented: "The way he blinked at Bigfoot when he was getting set back in." User Fly Past The Sun said: "The intense sigh when his space is invaded is Judgmental Daniel personified." User kcorbettchen17 added: "Omg they're so sweet together."

