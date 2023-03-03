Cat Sanctuary Films the Hilarious 'Minor Kerfuffles' Between Residents

A cat sanctuary has left the internet in stitches after sharing the video of a minor fight between its cat residents on social media, saying they never have big fights, but they do get some "kerfuffles."

In a post shared on TikTok on Thursday by the nonprofit, cage-free cat sanctuary for feral cats, in Faribault, Minnesota, under the username furballfarmpetsanctuary, tens of cats of all sizes and colors can be seen playing with toys and trees at the sanctuary, before a few of them start trouble.

The two cats positioned in the middle of the frame originally started the fight, which then spread to a few other cats in the background, in what was described by some users as a "domino effect."

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "We don't have legit catfights, but we do have some minor kerfuffles right before snack time."

According to Purina, cats are territorial animals that often fight each other to defend what they believe is their territory. Most commonly when they fight with other cats outside the house, it's because your cat believes another cat has encroached on their land.

It said: "Sometimes cats can be playing and it can get rough. Cats are rough when they play – this may look like aggression and fighting, but it is not. Still, such play could escalate into a fight or cause harm to both or one of the cats. In such cases, it is best to separate your cats if you can do so safely."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received over 2.2 million views and 405,700 likes.

One user, E-board guy, commented: "it's just a chain reaction," and Bree said: "Orange was getting jumped." Monkey420love added: "Domino effect but with cats."

Daydreamfirst wrote: "warrior cats [in real life]," and Lela Rose added: "Me watching this 100 times to make sure I see every cats reaction to the break-out brawl." QLS_mari0w said: "my dream to be in here."

Another user, Roxanne, commented: "the orange one was trying to stick up for the poor black one getting picked on." And _radriguez said: "Someone give the black kitty cuddled cause my mans didn't even do anything."

Renee wrote: "the grey one at the end charging in either to end it or cause more chaos..just like my boy." And Captain Redbeard added: "This is how bar brawls start I imagine."

