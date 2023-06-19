Cat's Surgery Canceled as Vet Makes Shocking Discovery in Viral Clip

A cat owner has left the internet in stitches after making a shocking discovery about her pet that even the vet had missed for a long time.

The video was shared on TikTok on Saturday under the username Meowdymonica and already has 1.4 million views. In the clip, the cat owner said that, after taking her pet to the vet to get spayed, the doctor, who had already shaved the animal for surgery, discovered that her animal wasn't female. The male cat just looked like a female because one of his testicles is missing.

The post comes with a caption that reads: "When everyone, including the vet, thought you were a girl so they shave you to be spayed just to realize you are actually just a boy missing a ball." It is followed by: "And no, they did not find Salem's missing ball." In the comments section, the cat owner also added: "Sadly he had to have exploratory surgery to find the other ball and they didn't so he has to go back."

Neutering a cat is important. Not only does it prevent unwanted pregnancies, but also it curbs unwanted behavioral patterns associated with sexual maturity as well as reducing the risk of certain diseases. This is according to not-for-profit organization International Cat Care.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, gaining viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 187,000 likes.

One user, Vicky, commented: "My fur baby Eli was also born with 1 ball. the vet told me he may not need to be spayed bc [because] it may not work. Next thing I know I had grandkittens." And Jesse wrote: "I had the opposite we thought my first cat was a boy until she got pregnant."

Kristen posted: "This happened to me with my cat he looked female outside they opened him up to spay him and realized he was male."

Another user, Quirell, commented: "Why is this such a common occurrence, the same thing happened to my cat Goob and his ball was inside him." And NerdyGamerGirl101 added: "had a friend thought their kitten was a girl until I looked at the underbelly & realized there are 2 little danglers & questioned them on that."

