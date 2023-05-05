Pet Dilemma

Cat's Suspicious Look After Being Introduced to New Puppy Delights Internet

A hilarious video of an enthusiastic golden retriever puppy meeting a cat for the first time has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views.

In the video posted by @jaxx.the.golden, Jaxx can be seen attempting to get a grey tabby cat to play with him in the kitchen. Jaxx continues to try and engage the cat, who remains steadfastly in the corner giving him the side eye. The video ends with a frame of Jaxx looking very disappointed with the interaction.

The caption simply reads, "I get why my mom is a dog person now."

One user commented, "This reminds me of the 1st time my Great Dane meet my cats. She was terrified of them, she grew up on a KY horse farm she had no idea what to do."

How to Introduce a Puppy to a Cat

Cats are aloof and feisty, while puppies are overexcited and can't read a room, making most first introductions less than successful. However, there are things you can do to make it go a little more smoothly.

Pet nutritionists Purina advise that once your puppy is relaxed and comfortable in their new home, "it's time to introduce them to your existing cat. You'll need to be patient and give your cat time to get used to their new housemate, particularly if your cat hasn't lived with a friendly dog before!"

Charitable organization Cat's Protection suggests this list of things not to do when introducing your puppy to your cat:

  • Don't encourage your dog to look at the cat.
  • Try to ignore the cat, as too much focus on it will make the dog think the cat is more important.
  • Ensure the cat doesn't feel trapped and can run away or hide if it wishes to.
  • If your cat runs out of the room, do not let your dog try to chase it.

It's important not to rush progress, it can take as little or as much time as it needs to, and never leave the two alone until you are certain they are safe together.

Users in the comments loved the interaction. One user commented, "We got a golden puppy a few weeks ago and my cat goes to him when he's in the crate and hits him when he thinks we aren't around." While another predicted, "fast forward a month and you two are BESTIES."

Newsweek has reached out to @jaxx.the.golden via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

