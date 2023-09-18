Cat Threatening Sibling Without 'Touching' Leaves Internet in Stitches

A 3-year-old cat called Hannah Banana has left the internet in stitches after a video of her threatening to hit her sister with her paws went viral on social media.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok in August by the pets' owner, under the username @banazcat. In it, Hannah Banana, the white-and-grey cat, can be seen threatening to hit her sister Marla, who is just lying on the couch, trying to watch an episode of Seinfeld, without touching her.

Marla initially doesn't mind being almost patted on the head, but soon enough she becomes defensive and alert, in case Hannah tries to strike again. The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "I'm not touching you."

From left: a picture of Marla; and Hannah. A cat threatening to hit her sibling without touching them has gone viral on social media. Banazcat,

The pets' owner, Sofia, told Newsweek: "She got into EVERYTHING; all the plants, climbed all the furniture, and claimed all the cat toys and furniture.

"Marla likes to nap, cuddle with her humans, enjoy the backyard (when the weather is nice,) and play with ribbons (her favorite toys); while Hannah Banana loves to climb furniture, play outside (even in the rain!), chase birds, squirrels, lizards, grasshoppers, and the neighborhood cats, and eat Churu treats. She also loves dogs when they visit. I was told when she was at her foster home, she was very close to a big husky dog.

"Now when Marla wants to play, she would provoke Hannah to chase her," Sofia added. "Hannah jumps at any chance to play with her big sister. When Marla isn't in the mood to play, she would give Hannah a warning, but that doesn't really deter the little rascal.

"The safest way to tease her big sister without getting a slap in the face is by jumping on chairs and slapping Marla's butt as she walks by. The relationship between the two girls is like [the cartoon] 'Tom and Jerry', Hannah being the instigator and Marla reacts. And at rare times, they would lay next to each other and cuddle," Sofia said.

While the two cats in the video are just playing, and are not bothered by each other's behavior, some cats find cohabitation harder than others, and their behavior in this case could be a cause for concern.

The pet wellbeing experts at Rover say, if your cat is showing signs of aggressive behavior towards other felines, it may be because they have experienced trauma in the past. Having another pet in the house may act as a trigger. It may also be a lack of proper socialization, among other reasons.

If you catch your cats fighting, there are a few things you can do to break the fight. You can spray water at them to make them stop, or create a loud noise to get their attention. You should avoid getting involved as this could cause the cats further distress. If these tips don't work, you can also throw a blanket or a towel at them and carry them to a different area of the house to diffuse the tension.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 423,000 views and more than 30,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Lorraine, commented: "I swear some pets think like human beings." And Mary Ann FromJoisey posted: "I love that Seinfeld is on in the background. Appropriate."

Shauna Hojem wrote: "Every person who has siblings knows this game." And cogada added: "White cat is a demon. He knows exactly what he's doing but won't learn til tabby effs him up. I have these two also."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.